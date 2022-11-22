CADILLAC — Thanksgiving is Thursday, but on Friday Cadillac will be switching from turkeys to tinsel.
The signs of the upcoming holiday season have been popping up all over downtown Cadillac in recent weeks. On Monday, one of the biggest symbols of the season was put up. This symbol was roughly 40 feet tall and needed a crane to be installed. It was the city’s Christmas tree and it now resides in Cadillac Commons and will stay for the entire holiday season.
The 35- to 40-foot concolor fir was donated by Dutchman’s Tree Farm in Manton, hauled to the park by Peterson’s Towing in Cadillac and set in the concrete stand by Joe’s Tree Service in Cadillac. Cadillac city crews also were in Cadillac Commons Monday morning to help with the installation. Cadillac DPW Operations Manager Ken Payne said the plan was to decorate the tree Tuesday in preparation for the annual Christmas in the Park event Friday.
Christmas in the Park has changed venues. It has changed themes. What hasn’t changed is the tradition. Every year on Black Friday, the City of Cadillac hosts the annual event where the city’s holiday displays around the City Park and its Christmas Tree is illuminated for the first time. It also means Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making their annual visit.
A few years ago, First Baptist Church took over the event when it was clear the event needed an organization to run it when it was determined funding was not available. After a day of shopping or work, many people in Cadillac will gather in Cadillac Commons to sing carols, drink hot chocolate and see the North Pole’s favorite couple — the Claus.
The event is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Cadillac Commons near the community fireplace and ice rink. It will be held no matter the weather. Santa and Mrs. Claus should arrive around 6:10 p.m.
As in past years, it is anticipated carols will be sung, and the city park and the tree will be lit up with holiday lights.
