CADILLAC — City residents looking to dispose of their trees should set them out with the trash this week.
Ken Payne, city of Cadillac Department of Public Works operations manager, said the city’s garbage collection provider will be picking trees up from Monday, Jan. 9, to Saturday, Jan. 13.
Payne suggests people set their trees out as soon as possible, as crews likely will be on the lookout for trees along the curb throughout the week. If someone forgot to put their tree out on their regular garbage collection day, Payne said it’s his understanding that they’ll be doing another sweep to pick up stragglers.
Before putting out their trees, residents should remove lights, stands and have the trunk-end facing the street.
The national retail chain Lowe’s offers some basic tree disposal advice on their website: Don’t wait for your tree to dry out before removing it. As trees dry out, they become more likely to become fire hazards. First, remove the tree stand, tree skirt, all ornaments and lights before throwing out your live Christmas tree. Have a bucket or other large container nearby to dump water that may have collected in the tree stand.
Dry trees begin to drop their needles, creating a larger mess for you to clean up. Sweep up scattered pine needles with a broom instead of vacuuming. Needles can clog and damage vacuum cleaners.
Next, use a large, plastic tree bag to cover the tree before removing it from the inside of your home. You can also use an old blanket or sheet to wrap around the tree. This will prevent needles and sap from making a mess on your carpet or hardwood floors.
Check for water damage to your flooring after removing the tree. Overwatering during the holidays may have caused water to spill over or collect at the base of the tree stand. If there’s water damage, clean and steam carpets to prevent mold buildup.
Finally, carry the tree to the curb, making sure not to obstruct any roads or sidewalks.
Alternative uses of old Christmas trees include as markers of fishing holes to prevent people from falling through them (they also provide a good habitat for fish once they fall through the ice); evergreen boughs from your old Christmas tree can be placed in tee-pee fashion around plants like azaleas to protect them from deer feeding and as cover for birds during the winter months; old trees also can be set up outside with put bird feeders in them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.