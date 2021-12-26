CADILLAC — Shaelynn Hockridge was at her breaking point earlier this year.
After the deaths of 12 people in her life, including three grandparents (two from her side and one from her husband, Michael’s), two great-grandparents and a cousin — many due to complications of COVID — Shaelynn said she didn’t know where to turn.
“I couldn’t do any more sadness,” Shaelynn said. “I just couldn’t do any more.”
Compounding the grief they were experiencing over the sudden loss of so many loved ones was ongoing financial hardships.
The Hockridges live in the Merritt area, in Missaukee County, and have always lived frugally but were especially worried this year about being able to provide a decent Christmas for their two boys, 3-year-old Lucas and Walker, who is an infant.
With daycare so expensive, Shaelynn said it doesn’t make sense for her to get a job, so she watches the kids while Michael works.
The family’s already-meager finances took a hit this year due to COVID-related issues forcing Michael to take time off work and because of inflation raising the cost of everything.
“My family has always struggled,” Shaelynn said. “We never have presents for each other (between Shaeylnn and Michael) but we wanted a Christmas for our boys.”
Shaelynn saw a notice about the Cadillac News Believe ... Christmas Wishes Do Come True campaign and decided to submit a wish, not seriously believing they had a chance.
“I didn’t think anything of it,” Shaelynn said in regard to the prospects of actually being chosen. “That sort of thing never happens to us.”
In her submission, Shaelynn wrote the following statement about whey they should be chosen: “I’d like my husband and two boys to get what they most desire for Christmas ... My husband works from sun up till sun down. All our money goes to our bills or the things we needed for our boys. I feel like he’s missed out on many Christmases. And our boys are so little but the happiness they get from pretty lights and Christmas makes me happy. It will be Walker’s first, so that makes it special for me. My boys deserve the whole world. I’d really just like to see them have a wonderful holiday. With all the chaos in our life this past year, we could use some cheer.”
For Cadillac business owner Mike Blackmer, the wish tugged hard on his heartstrings, as he can relate to growing up without much.
“There were times when I was a kid when we didn’t have Christmas,” Blackmer said. “I wouldn’t want that to happen to anyone.”
Blackmer has been participating in the Believe campaign since its inception, and each year looks for wishes asking for gifts for kids.
“I look forward to this every year,” Blackmer said. “It’s just a feel-good thing. It touches my heart to be able to do this.”
In addition to buying presents for the boys and their parents, Blackmer also gave them several $50 gift certificates to eat at his restaurants, including the Dockside Inn and Hermann’s European Cafe. He also will be providing Christmas dinner for the family.
Giving back to those in need is even more important to Blackmer this year, considering the difficulties he’s faced at his businesses and the help that others have provided to him.
“I know how it feels,” Blackmer said. “Throughout the year, people have done things for me.”
Lucas last week excitedly tore into one of his presents — a toy excavator filled with large building blocks. As 3-year-olds do, Lucas whispered “thank you” after opening the truck, but the true exuberance he felt about the gift became apparent as he pushed it all over the room, making engine noises with his mouth.
While the boys each got to open one gift early, the remaining presents will be placed under the tree and opened on Christmas day.
“I don’t have words,” Shaelynn said about her wish being granted. “This is a blessing.”
