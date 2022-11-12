CADILLAC — Senior classes at Cadillac High School have a storied history of honoring servicemen and women every Veterans Day and this year’s annual event marked the 54th year.
On Friday, the assembly was held and the Cadillac High School senior class pulled out all the stops when it came to honoring the men and women who served or are serving their country.
The solemn Veterans Day tribute at Cadillac High School is conducted every year. For most of the event, the Cadillac Performance Gym is shrouded in darkness and filled with respectful silence before the start of the event. The only sound is that of a constant drum roll.
Students, such as the senior class and the Honors Choir, play a significant role in the ceremony, which also featured members of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Names of fallen veterans are read. The ceremony also traditionally includes a candle-lighting ceremony, flag folding and readings from senior class officers.
Senior class president Matthew Erickson said the Class of 2023 started working on the ceremony shortly after Homecoming and continued through Friday morning.
“We practiced for the first and only time this morning as a senior class for how we were going to do things. Everyone did their part and it turned out great,” Erickson said.
The work associated with the assembly started a few weeks ago when the speaker selection was done. It was at that time those who were speaking started working on their speeches. It also was when it was decided who would say the names of the veterans who paid the highest sacrifice during their service in each of the major conflicts the United States has been in, starting with World War I.
With family and friends who have served in the military or will be serving in the military, Erickson said it makes him feel good to know that there are people out there who are courageous and want to put their lives on the line to protect citizens like me.
“I think it’s important to, for me, at least, to interact with veterans and thank them for their service because it’s not every day we get to do that,” he said.
Raymond Weeks of Birmingham, Alabama, organized a Veterans Day parade for that city on Nov. 11, 1947, to honor all of America’s veterans for their loyal service, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Veterans Day National Committee. U.S. Rep. Edward H. Rees of Kansas then proposed legislation changing the name of Armistice Day to Veterans Day to honor all who have served in America’s Armed Forces.
In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a bill proclaiming Nov. 11 as Veterans Day and called upon Americans everywhere to rededicate themselves to the cause of peace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.