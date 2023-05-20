CADILLAC — A event that started out of necessity due to the COVID-19 pandemic is now an annual tradition for Cadillac High School and Cadillac Innovation High School seniors.
On Sunday, the Class of 2023 will have their chance to travel around a portion of Lake Cadillac as part of the CAPS Senior Class Car Parade. The parade will start at the Viking Learning Center, 1700 Chestnut St., and follows Chestnut Street to Lake Street and ends in Cadillac City Park. Students are to meet at Cadillac High School at 5:30 p.m. and the parade starts at 6 p.m.
The idea came from Class of 2020 member Taya Scott because she had seen how similar events being held in nearby communities. While it was uncertain if it would continue in 2020, the idea was for the parade to become a tradition for future senior classes.
The community, family and friends are welcome to gather along the cruise’s route to cheer on the members of Cadillac High School and Cadillac Innovation High School seniors as they make their way along the parade route.
