CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Public Schools may have had a snow day Tuesday, but that didn't stop someone from trying to create panic.
Cadillac High School was part of a growing list of schools that received calls Tuesday morning saying shootings had occurred. The calls, also known as swatting, sent police in Cadillac and Detroit, Saginaw, Jackson, Ann Arbor, and Okemos, to schools across the state. Swatting is the act of fraudulently calling emergency services to another person, business, school or other location's address.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said Cadillac City Police Department received a call at 10:20 a.m. from a man with a heavy accent stating two students had been shot at Cadillac High School. She said police responded to the school in under two minutes. She also said the district and the police department were aware that the call Tuesday was part of a coordinated campaign threatening schools across the state.
Sheriff's offices in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties all said they were aware of the swatting calls across the state and in Cadillac, but did not receive calls about threats at any local schools.
