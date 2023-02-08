CHS, districts across the state target of swatting calls Tuesday

CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Public Schools may have had a snow day Tuesday, but that didn’t stop someone from trying to create panic.
Cadillac High School was part of a list of schools that received calls Tuesday morning saying shootings had occurred. The calls, also known as swatting, sent police in Cadillac and Detroit, Saginaw, Jackson, Ann Arbor and Okemos, to schools across those areas. Swatting is defined as a prank call made to emergency services attempting todispatch law enforcement to a particular location.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said Cadillac City Police Department received a call at 10:20 a.m. from a man with a heavy accent stating two students were shot at Cadillac High School. She said police responded to the school in under two minutes. She also said the district and the police department were aware that the call Tuesday was part of a coordinated campaign threatening schools across the state.
“All units reported to the high school in two minutes. They knew we weren’t in school (Tuesday), so the credibility was questioned,” she said.
“We secured all buildings to make sure there were no active threats because we still have people in the buildings like custodians.”
Sheriff’s offices in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties all said they were aware of the swatting calls across the state, including in Cadillac, but did not receive calls about threats at any local schools.
Cadillac School Resource Officer Austin Reardon said the police department took the swatting call as a serious threat and responded accordingly, even though school was not in session. He also said that will be the response every time a call is received.
While several false threats were reported in the wake of the Oxford High School shooting in 2021, Reardon said he hopes that isn’t the case with this incident.
“I’m hoping it is not like after Oxford, where multiple people called in fake threats, but we are prepared. Following safety protocol is the No. 1 goal.”
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued her stance about the seriousness of making threats against schools. In a release, Nessel’s office stated the Michigan State Police reported that K-12 schools in Detroit, Ann Arbor and Okemos were the victims of these swatting calls. Unlike Cadillac, however, those districts were conducting classes on Tuesday.
“Threats of violence in our schools disrupt the classroom, tax our local law enforcement agencies and harm our students’ sense of safety,” Nessel said in the release. “Whether these are real threats made by those intent on doing harm or pranks made by kids trying to get a day off, they are real crimes with real consequences. It’s critical that adults and students alike understand the seriousness of these threats and the criminal charges they could face.”
In December 2021, CAPS, other local districts and districts across the state had similar false threats in the aftermath of the November 2021 Oxford High School shooting. On Dec. 3, 2021, CAPS was alerted to an online threat against Cadillac High School. It was quickly decided to cancel school while law enforcement investigated the threat.
Law enforcement determined the threat to be a years-old copycat post from out-of-state that was reposted by a student on Snapchat on Dec. 3, 2021. There were similar threats that closed other Northern Michigan school districts.
Nessel’s office reiterated that potential charges for threats of violence include communicating a threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony, calling in a bomb threat, a four-year felony and various misdemeanors. Swatting also could result in various charges including false report resulting in physical injury, a five-year felony, false report resulting in serious bodily impairment, a 10-year felony and false report resulting in death, a 15-year felony.
As for concerns about future types of calls or incidents occurring, Brown said the district is prepared and will remain alert. Brown said this includes staff and families remaining. That is why the district sent out an email alert with information regarding CAPS’ emergency procedures and preparedness measures.
In the event of an emergency or disaster in the area, Brown said parental instincts will be to get your child to safety but understand the district needs to secure its facilities and surrounding areas to allow for first responders to have clear access to the building. This cooperation is necessary in any emergency.
This includes not calling the school, as telephone lines may be needed for emergency communication. It also is advised to not go to the school or evacuation site until notified to do so. Be advised that only parents and emergency contacts in the district’s student information system will be permitted to pick up any student under the age of 18.
Automated messages from the district will be sent out as timely as possible and those messages would contain specific instructions with locations, times and procedures for reunification. To update emergency contact information, contact the building where your child attends school.
“The safety of our students and staff is the highest priority, and we work diligently to review procedures and update the process throughout the school year,” Brown said. “Our commitment to employing two full-time safety officers and a third this fall is evidence of our commitment to safety.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.