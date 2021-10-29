CADILLAC — The hall pass has a storied past for generations of students and some Cadillac High School students have decided to ask a simple question: “What happens when you forget your hall pass ...”
The members of the Cadillac High School Drama Club decided to ask that question in the spirit of Halloween and a haunted attraction. For years, the student-run club has held the haunted attraction as a fundraiser, according to club advisor Jennifer Neff.
“The Haunted High School is their fundraiser. This year we get to put it on in the junior high that is out of commission so we get to have a little extra fun with the hallway,” Neff said.
The money from the event helps the club put on the annual fall production and this year’s will be “Love (Awkwardly).” The play is scheduled to be performed on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 and is completely student-directed cast and student-produced.
The play follows Eddie, who is hopelessly in love with his best friend, Wendy, who also is unaware of his interest. She is infatuated with another guy.
Luke and Roxanne have the perfect relationship — they communicate, give each other space, are never jealous. But Roxanne is about to graduate and go to Fordham, leaving Luke, a junior, behind — the one subject they avoid. Randy and Charlotte’s relationship is tempestuously opposite — jealousy, mistrust, poor communication.
And on the side, Randy is seeing Laura, Charlotte’s best friend. Recently, Laura broke up with George, Randy’s close friend. George hasn’t ever really recovered and still hopes desperately that she will come back to him. In its own comic fashion, Love (Awkwardly) follows these eight juniors and seniors through wonderful, painful, exhilarating moments and emotions that are adult in magnitude but cramped by the confines of high school.
“Theater and performing arts are important to a big subset of our youth and having these clubs where they can be part of a group or club and be able to perform,” she said. I” think is critical for lots of students in the community. It is important that those clubs and activities continue for that group of kids.”
As for this Saturday’s haunted attraction, Neff said it is scary, dark and a little creepy, so children under 12 shouldn’t go through it. She said it is not appropriate for elementary-aged children. The event is from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday only at the Cadillac Junior High School. A $5 donation is the fee to enter, but other donations are welcomed.
“I’m learning a lot as I go from the kids and CAPS staff. I think (the club) averages between $700 and $1,000 from it,” she said. “They do a good job and to put on a play takes some money. They have to buy the rights to the show, scripts, costumes and build sets.”
Those interested in going to the haunt should go to the main entrance of the Cadillac Junior High. Once inside, they will travel through three hallways where 25 drama club members will do their best to scare them.
