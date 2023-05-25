CADILLAC — Pride, community spirit and, probably most importantly, bragging rights are on the line related to a recent competition between Cadillac High School graduating classes from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s.
Last October, renovations began at Veterans Memorial Stadium, including rebuilding the track and upgrading the football field. Other upgrades include lighting, utilities, a new entrance, fencing and a new bathroom facility. A new veterans memorial wall also will be constructed and currently, there is a campaign where people can purchase a brick.
It is that brick campaign where this friendly competition between graduating classes began.
Chad Phillips is a proud member of the Class of 1994 and a current Cadillac High School counselor. While he attended Cadillac High School, Phillips said he didn’t hold any class positions but was active in sports. After graduation and college, Phillips said many of his classmates moved away, so he took the mantle of helping organize class reunions and started the class groups on social media.
So when he posted on the Class of 94’s Facebook group about the brick campaign, Phillips said the only plan was to get a brick for the class. If his classmates wanted to participate, they could send him $15. He said the goal was to raise $300 so they could purchase one brick but so far they have raised more than $1,300.
He said his original post was shared and found its way to the eyes of other Cadillac High School alumni, including Matt Putman. Putman said after a fellow member of the Class of 1998 saw Phillips’ post and challenge, Brad Hellowell, brought it to his attention. Putman said he agreed with Hellowell it was a good idea and got the ball rolling.
Putman said he decided to tag his older brother Jay, Class of 1995, to try and get him involved in this growing competition. Then people started to tag other people, and before you knew members of various classes spanning three decades started raising money.
“I think it is great for the community. The new stadium will be for multiple uses and it is a cool way for classes to make a donation and show support for Vikings athletics,” Matt Putman said. “It has been a fun little challenge thing.”
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said they found out about the class competition and thought it was great.
She said it is an appropriate nod to the history of the stadium and the intent to renovate and restore this community facility.
She said it is exciting to see Cadillac High School alumni participating in these efforts.
With some of the classes all ready surpassing the $1,000 mark, Brown said that donation will allow them to purchase a brick and also be recognized on the Veterans Memorial Wall. She also said there are only 300 bricks that can be part of the entry walkway, but bricks will continue to be sold after that number is reached and they will be placed in various locations within the stadium.
She also said the grand opening of the stadium and various celebrations will be made public in August after various benchmarks have been achieved with the track and field construction.
She did confirm, however, that the district is planning a soft opening on Aug. 24, which is the first home game of the football season. She said it is anticipated that everything will not be completed by that time but should be soon after.
She also said any funds that are raised and collected through the Cadillac Area Community Foundation will go toward the overall maintenance of the stadium and will go directly to the stadium.
Regardless of what the final tally ends up being for each class, Phillips said he believes it is always good to pay it back and show appreciation for what the teachers did and what the community did in providing a quality educational experience. He said most alumni are proud about graduating from here and part of the pride of going to school is having nice facilities.
The stadium is one of the things that many people see when they are visiting Cadillac and it reflects well on the entire community when the district has good facilities.
“I hoped other classes would jump in but I didn’t know. It has been great to see the other classes jump in and I’m interested in seeing what all the classes can raise combined,” he said. “It’s nice to know we have graduates in all classes that appreciate CAPS and are willing to put a little money into it to show it.”
If anyone is interested in learning more about the stadium project or donating they can go to www.cadillacstadiumfund.com.
