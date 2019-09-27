CADILLAC — Cadillac High School is set to celebrate homecoming today with a parade and tailgate before a 7 p.m. varsity football kickoff against Lake Odessa Lakewood.
The parade begins at 5 p.m. with the lineup for kids and other parade participants typically occurring from 4 to 4:30 p.m. at the city park. From the park, the parade winds up West Harris Street, north on Mitchell Street and west on West Pine Street to Veterans Memorial Stadium. This year’s theme is board games.
The tailgate begins immediately following the parade next to the Cadillac High School Cafeteria outside under the tents, weather permitting. It will be moved to the cafeteria if it rains.
The homecoming king and queen will be crowned during a halftime ceremony of the Vikings football game.
