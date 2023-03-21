CADILLAC — Earlier this month, the Cadillac High School Mock Trial Team competed in a regional competition at the Kent County Courthouse but failed to make it to the state finals.
The Cadillac team was one of about 50 teams from across the state competing in five regional events. Two teams from each region are invited to the state finals and then the winner of the state competition is invited to go to a national mock trial.
Although the team didn’t make it to the state finals, it did have individual members who were recognized. Both Anna Elmore and Max McCumber earned all-star attorney awards, while Oscar Kendall and Hanna Kroes each earned all-star witness awards as determined by opposing teams.
The mock trial program enables students to take on the roles of attorneys and witnesses and to compete against each other in real courtrooms, according to information from the Michigan Center for Civic Education. Students interpret legal documents, and witness statements and take on roles and simulate a trial in real life and real-time.
Teams like Cadillac’s also have to adjust to the strategies employed by the opposing side and mock trials draw upon historical events, trials of contemporary interest, school or classroom situations, or hypothetical and entertaining fact patterns to inspire students to think critically and creatively about the law.
The goals of the mock trial program are to educate students about the basis of the American judicial system and the mechanics of litigation. The program also serves to build bridges of cooperation, respect and support between the educational communities, civic education communities and the legal profession, according to information from the Michigan Center for Civic Education.
Cadillac High School fielded its first mock trial team during the 2020-2021 school year and has continued to field a team since that time. While it started with six students, some of whom are on the team still, it has increased to nine. Those students include seniors Autumn Webster, Lucas Meyjes, McCumber and Bernardo Rojas, juniors Elmore, Sophia Taylor and Hannah Kroes, sophomore Fred Santangelo and freshman Alycia Notarian.
The night before the competition, one of the team members had to step down from the competition. As a result, two new students, Oscar Kendell and Drew Drabik were put in to fill the void.
There also is a team of coaches, including 28th Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore, Corey Wiggins and Joanna Carey from the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office and Robert Champion, Stephanie Ruffulo and Arjay Schopierary from the Wexford-Missaukee Public Defender’s Office.
The fictitious criminal case for this year’s mock trial is the People of the State of Michigan vs. Lane Hill. The following case summary is provided as part of the mock trial packet on the Michigan Center for Civic Education website.
The case summary has the defendant, Lane Hill, charged with murdering their business partner, Zoe Caine, who had a gambling problem.
If any students or teachers are interested in joining the team for next year, Judge Elmore said they should contact the team captain, Anna Elmore, at Cadillac High School or they can contact him at the Wexford County Courthouse. A team of nine to 12 students is needed to compete.
