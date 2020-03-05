CADILLAC — Cadillac High School’s Performing Arts Department will have four showings beginning Thursday of the classic Broadway musical, “Guys and Dolls.‘
The musical is set in Depression-era Times Square and is about a couple of big-city gamblers and the women who love them. It tells the overlapping stories of high-roller Sky Masterson, who falls in love with mission worker Sarah Brown, and Nathan Detroit, engaged for 14 years to Miss Adelaide, a headliner at the Hot Box Club.
Nathan runs a famous floating craps game, and an ongoing plotline involves his quest for a safe place for the game as Adelaide continues her quest to convince him to marry her. Meanwhile, Sarah, mistakenly believing that Sky set up an illegal game at the mission, tries to fight her affection for the charismatic crapshooter.
Beginning Thursday, Cadillac High School will have nightly shows of the musical in the Cadillac High School Auditorium through Saturday at 7 p.m. There also will be a matinee at 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 in advance and at the door for adults and $5 for children under 18. Advance tickets are available at the Cadillac High School Main Office or CAPS Central Office, 421 S. Mitchell St.
