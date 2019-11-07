CADILLAC — Four performances of the Cadillac High School Drama Club’s fall show are scheduled for this weekend starting Thursday.
The club is set to take the stage for its rendition of “Chemical Bonding (or Better Living through Chemistry)‘ by Don Zolidis. The play revolves around recent high school graduate Dani who is played by Maddie Guernsey. Dani is slated to study photography at NYU and has a summer job working third shift at a small town chemical factory.
While her friends are readying for college with road trips and Facebook updates, Dani struggles with her new job, a new relationship, and serious illness in the family. When Dani starts wondering if she should put off school to figure out what she wants to do in life, only her eccentric support group of friends and family can persuade her to pursue her dreams.
The play is completely student-run and has two student directors, Mia Kadwell and Elaina Pechota, according to Drama Club advisor Montana Guffey.
Tickets are $5 at the door and advance tickets are available for sale in both the Cadillac Junior High School and Cadillac High School offices. Shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday.
