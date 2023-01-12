CHS principal to step down, retire after cancer diagnosis

CADILLAC — Konrad Molter will serve as the Cadillac High School principal until the end of the month, and then he will be starting a new job — fighting cancer.
It was that news that Molter shared with his students and their families via an email last week. He told the families he was writing the email to share news he didn’t want to have to. He continued by saying he was at the beginning stage of fighting a treatable and curable form of cancer.
He said that fight will include him traveling and looking for opinions and options in the near future. He has been pondering and weighing his options while he was working and starting his battle with cancer. It was through that process he decided he needed to step away from his job to focus on his health and wellbeing.
As a result, he recently submitted his resignation to the district with the plan of retiring at the end of the month. His last day on the job will be Tuesday, Jan. 31.
On Monday, the Cadillac Area Public Schools accepted Molter’s resignation at its most recent meeting.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said she and the rest of the district have appreciated Molter’s leadership during his time as an employee. While he will be missed, Brown also said they are confident they will find an exceptional leader to succeed Molter.
“The job has been posted and it will be posted until it is filled. We are not going to settle. We will wait until we are confident we secured the right person,” she said. “We have a fantastic team at the high school who will assist in the transition.”
She said that includes high school staff, assistant principal Chas Ferrel, herself, and director of curriculum and accountability Kelly Buckmaster. While the job has been posted, Brown said, if needed, it will remain open for an extended period of time.
“We have posted the position in hopes of finding a great candidate pool with leadership and great experience. If we don’t find that at the end of January, we will repost the position at the end of the school year,” she said. “We will look for someone right now and if that candidate is available right now, great.”
Molter started with the district in 2016 as the assistant principal at Cadillac Junior High School. He became the high school principal during the fall of the 2018-2019 school year.
He came to Cadillac from Glen Lake Community Schools, where he worked as a secondary principal. Originally from Livonia, he has spent 19 years in Northern Michigan when he worked at Traverse City Public Schools for 13 years as an assistant principal and athletic director before transferring to Glen Lake Community Schools.
