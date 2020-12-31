CADILLAC — Cadillac High School Rotary Interact Club recently donated blankets and stuffed animals to the Cadillac Police Department, Wexford County Sheriff's Office and Oasis Family Resource Center for children who have to be removed from their homes.
In years past, the club volunteered at library events, Breakfast with Santa, Rotary Auction, the Toy Trot, Habitat For Humanity's Festival of Dreams, and the YMCA Dancing with Stars.
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the students had to be more creative; they decided to make blankets and purchase stuffed animals for children that may be taken from their home in the middle of the night.
They also rang the bell for the Salvation Army and volunteered at the Toy Town Toy Trot.
“We wanted to be able to give back to the community during these challenging times. Unfortunately, Breakfast with Santa was canceled this year, but we figured we could share some cheer with homemade blankets and stuffed animals,‘ said president of the Interact Club Isabella Peccia.
Interact clubs bring together young people ages 14-18 to develop leadership skills and learn about the world through service projects and activities.
Doreen Lanc, Rotary student liaison, said, "it is such a pleasure to work with students. Volunteering allows the students to connect to our community and help make it a better place.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.