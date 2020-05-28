CHS seniors going on a cruise

CADILLAC — This Sunday was supposed to be Cadillac High School's graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020, but thanks to the current pandemic it was postponed.
That, however, doesn't mean the seniors won't be gathering Sunday.
Cadillac High School Konrad Molter and Cadillac liaison officer Jason Straight have been working to plan a car cruise for the seniors. The event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Sunday, and while the city needs to give its final blessing sometime this week, Molter said it shouldn't be an issue. He also said the district could start advertising it.
The parade will start at Kenwood Elementary and continue on Chestnut Street. It will turn onto Lake Street and conclude at Holly Road. It is at that point, the seniors' vehicles are asked to either turn right onto Holly Road, turn left onto South Street or continue straight on Lake Street to disperse. Traffic will be directed by Cadillac High School administrative staff member Katie Nimcheski.
Seniors should wear their caps and gowns, and only one graduate should be in each vehicle unless there are multiple graduates in the same household. The seniors also should not drive so they can wave and interact with the spectators. Seniors also should not toss candy or other items from their vehicles for the protection of the spectators.
Before the parade, the seniors are to gather at high school's main parking lot to decorate their vehicles including putting their names on them so spectators know who is in each car. At 4 p.m. the students will travel to Kenwood Elementary to stage for the start of the cruise. Once the cruise starts, the seniors will be escorted by emergency vehicles for the duration of the 1.8-mile route.
Mitchell Hamilton said the cruise is a great idea and he is looking forward to participating in it. Although the end of the school year isn't that bad, Mitchell said it has been disappointing because he and his classmates are missing out on things such as the senior breakfast and having the chance to say goodbye.
"Past generations have had it worse, but this is something we will all remember," he said.
Molter may have been part of the organizing of the event, he said the idea came from senior Taya Scott because she had seen how similar events were being held in nearby communities. He also said there is a real chance that this event could become a new tradition in the future. While that is true, Molter said that has not been determined.
"I think kids will see this and say that was really cool. Maybe it will become a tradition. If a class is in favor of it, I'm not opposed to it," he said.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the district is excited to partner with the City of Cadillac to honor the Class of 2020.
If the event does become an annual tradition, Mitchell said it will be cool to look back later in life to know his class was the first one to start the tradition and the story behind it.
The district is asking the community to gather along the cruise's route but also encourages them to practice social distancing while spectating. Since there the route is nearly 2 miles long, it is believed there is plenty of room to have this expectation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.