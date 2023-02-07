CHS settling in after principal retirement, CAPS gets news about MSP grant application

CADILLAC — Roughly a week after Cadillac High School’s principal retired to focus on battling an illness, the students and staff are adjusting to the new normal.
Last month, former principal Konrad Molter shared with his students and their families via an email he was at the beginning stage of fighting a treatable and curable form of cancer. As a result of that diagnosis, he submitted his resignation, which the school board accepted at its January meeting.
On Monday, Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said CAPS Director of Curriculum and Accountability Kelly Buckmaster is providing interim assistance at the high school and has relocated there for the time being. She also said Chas Ferrel continues to provide leadership as the assistant principal. No interim or temporary principal has been named, according to Brown.
The principal job has been posted and will remain posted until it is filled. The district will not settle and will wait, if needed, to hire the right person, Brown said. When Molter announced his retirement and the board accepted his resignation, Brown said if the right candidate wasn’t found right now, it would be reposted at the end of the current school year.
While the hope is to have a new face in the hall of the high school soon, Brown said there also will be a new face moving between the district’s three elementary schools starting in August.
Recently, Brown said the district received news that it will be awarded a school resource officer grant through the Michigan State Police, which will allow for a second school resource officer within the district. Brown said the grant begins in August and continues for three years.
The other school resource officer is located at the high school while the middle school has a safety officer. The new school resource officer would be focused on the three elementary buildings, but Brown said they also would fill in at the high school and middle school when needed.
Last year, Cadillac School Resource Officer Austin Reardon was one of 24 police officers who completed the four-day Teaching, Educating and Mentoring School Liaison Program training. TEAM is a school-based and law-related curriculum taught to students in grades K-12 by trained police officers to unite educators, students and law enforcement to better equip children to protect themselves from crime.
During the 40-hour training course, officers receive instruction in student/juvenile psychology, classroom management and public speaking.
In addition to traditional topics like personal safety, the TEAM curriculum also addresses the topic of school safety, evaluations and building security as well as current issues including bullying and harassment, juvenile law, cyber-crime, school security, social media use, illicit drugs and vaping.
TEAM allows officers to teach at any of the three levels of education — elementary, middle or high school — and is aligned with the Michigan Model for Health. The curriculum also has been implemented in approximately 250 Michigan school districts.
