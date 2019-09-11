CADILLAC — Cadillac High School has a storied history with honoring servicemen and women every Veterans Day but the school and its students also take time to recognize them during the football season.
On Friday, the school and the Cadillac football program will be honoring the men and women of the Armed Forces as part of its annual Salute to Service. The event will occur at 7 p.m. Friday before the Vikings' upcoming home game against Petoskey.
The event's purpose is to say "thank you" to those have fought and continue to fight for our freedoms. This is the second time the event has been scheduled as part of the football season. During the brief ceremony, veterans will be allowed to go out on the track surrounding the football field during the National Anthem.
Before the state of the game, the Cadillac players will interact with the veterans and shake hands.
