CHS tops local schools in annual state, national school rankings but down from 2022

Cadillac High School students walk the locker room after gym class during the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. In the recently released U.S News and World Report’s 2023 Best High School rankings, local schools’ rankings range from 138th to 454 to 651st in Michigan, with Cadillac High School topping the list locally.

Cadillac High School students walk the locker room after gym class during the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. In the recently released U.S News and World Report’s 2023 Best High School rankings, local schools’ rankings range from 138th to 454 to 651st in Michigan, with Cadillac High School topping the list locally.