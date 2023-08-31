CHS tops local schools in annual state, national school rankings but down from 2022

A measuring stick for more than 17,600 public high schools in the United States showed Tuesday how Cadillac area schools were ranked compared to other schools in Michigan and across the country.
This year’s iteration of U.S News and World Report’s 2023 Best High School rankings showed the top 15 schools were from 14 different states, demonstrating the best schools are not specific to any particular location or state. International Academy of Macomb in Clinton Township was ranked 11th nationally and No. 1 in Michigan.
The methodology used in the report focused on six factors: college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates. College readiness measures participation and performance on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams, and underserved student performance focuses on students who are Black, Hispanic or from low-income households.
This year, U.S. News adjusted its calculations to account for the cancellation of state testing in spring 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because assessment data from the 2019-2020 year was not available, U.S. News incorporated assessment results from both 2018-2019 and 2020-2021, depending on the availability for each state. For the Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate assessment data, U.S. News used scores from 2020-2021, the most recent school year for which this information was available.
Local schools’ rankings range from 138th to 454 to 651st in Michigan, with Cadillac High School topping the list locally and several local high schools closer to the bottom. Last year, Cadillac High School was ranked 107th in Michigan and 3,266 in the national rankings.
The following are the national and statewide rankings for local public high schools in alphabetical order:
• Buckley High School was ranked 454 to 651st within Michigan and 13,261 to 17,680 in the national rankings.
• Cadillac High School was ranked 138th in Michigan and 4,272 in the national rankings.
• Evart High School was ranked 454 to 651st within Michigan and 13,261 to 17,680 in the national rankings.
• Lake City High School was ranked 225th in Michigan and 6,810 in the national rankings.
• Manton High School was ranked 454 to 651st within Michigan and 13,261 to 17,680 in the national rankings.
• Marion Public Schools was ranked 454 to 651st within Michigan and 13,261 to 17,680 in the national rankings.
• McBain High School was ranked 234th in Michigan and 6,985 in the national rankings.
• Mesick High School was ranked 327th within Michigan and 9,989 in the national rankings.
• Pine River High School was ranked 454 to 651st within Michigan and 13,261 to 17,680 in the national rankings.
• Reed City High School was ranked 435th within Michigan and 12,829 in the national rankings.
• Cadillac Innovation High School was unranked.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said she wanted to congratulate the high school students and staff for being recognized as “Best High School” by U.S. News and World Report. She also said, collectively, the district worked very hard to balance high academic expectations with the social-emotional needs of our students post-pandemic.
“Recognition like this does not happen by accident. It is through the hard work and persistence that our staff displays preparing students for graduation, personalizing enrichment and intervention, when needed, beginning in preschool and kindergarten,” she said. “I am incredibly proud of the educational experiences our staff continues to provide. We have set our performance goals for the year; there is work to be done, and we are excited to get to it.”
