CADILLAC — A new business soon will be open in downtown Cadillac offering roasted coffee bean products from around the world.
The store, called Chunky Bear Coffee Roasters, is located at 124 N. Mitchell St., in the Masonic building.
Chunky Bear Coffee Rosters is run by the husband-and-wife team of Jim and Lesa Wade, who started the business a couple of years ago but haven’t had a physical storefront until now.
Jim said he initially became interested in roasted coffee after drinking it for the first time at Grand Rapids Coffee Roasters.
“I’ve never had better tasting coffee,” Jim said. “I just couldn’t believe the difference.”
Part of the reason roasted coffee beans are superior, Jim said, is because grinding the beans causes them to immediately lose their flavor. In addition, Jim said the ground coffee beans you’d buy in the store likely are several months old by the time you pick them off the shelf.
“It started as a hobby,” said Jim, who began selling beans wholesale not long after he learned how to roast them.
They started off selling their products at Willow Market and Meats, and from there expanded to Apple Valley Natural Foods and also Makse Boutique, where they had a permanent table set up.
They began getting their new location in the Masonic building ready for customers several months ago.
The interior of the store is filled with reminders of the area’s past — including a countertop made from panels that used to be the bowling alley surface at the old Bill Oliver’s Resort.
Jim and Lesa also have highlighted aspects of the building’s past, including wood floors, brick walls and ceiling tiles which date back to the late 1800s.
They’ve also added some creative elements of their own, including a huge mural of Lake Cadillac and Lake Mitchell painted by a local artist (which as of last week was still a work in progress).
In addition to selling roasted coffee beans, beverages, merchandise and light food items, Jim said they plan to host special events, including potentially live jazz music on Sunday nights.
Jim said they’d like to be open by Friday, May 19.
For more information on Chunky Bear Coffee Roasters, go to chunkybearcoffeeroasters.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.