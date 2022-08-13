MCBAIN — For over a century, the Vogel Center Christian Reformed Church in McBain has praised God for His grace and faithfulness.
Next week, the church will celebrate its 150th year of doing so.
From Sunday, Aug. 14 to Sunday, Aug. 21, the Vogel Center CRC will celebrate its big milestone with a week-long celebration. For Pastor Adam Barton, the celebration is an opportunity to thank God.
“This ultimately is not a celebration of the church and what we’ve done in 150 years,” he said. “At its heart, this is a celebration of God’s grace and faithfulness.”
Looking back on the church’s history, it all started when Jan Vogel and three others settled in the area in 1867. Though these four individuals left, the community continued to grow and held informal worship services at various log homes.
On August 19, 1872, the church was officially organized by Reverend S. Baron and J. Noordewier. Later on, the meeting place was changed to a local school.
In March 1878, it was decided to build a 40 by 60 foot log church, which was located next to the school. Once the building was provided, Reverend John Schepers become the church’s first pastor. Schepers served from 1882 to 1902, before passing away.
Since then, there have been 17 pastors who have answered the call at the church.
As the community continued to grow, so did the need for larger church building. In 1888, a meeting was held to consider a new building. Since there was some opposition, a new building wasn’t constructed until September 1897. This building is the current one we see today.
Over the years, new additions and improvements were made to the building such as a bell and pipe organ. In 1919, the current parsonage was built for the pastor and his family. In 1926, a chapel was built on the back of the church.
It wasn’t until 1939 that English was used at all services. At the time, Dutch was being used.
In the 1960s, the church began supporting various missionaries. In the last few decades, the church has received a new bell, Allen organ and made technological improvements.
With all the changes the church was gone through, no one has had a better view of the church’s transformation than Carol Buning, the church administrative assistant. For 70 years, Buning said she has been a member of the church.
Having grown up in the area, Buning several generations of her family have attended the church, including her grandparents and parents. As she has spent time at the church, Buning said she has developed a connection with all the people who attend.
“The church feels like a family,” she said. “And it’s the connections with everyone that has been important.”
Looking ahead to the church’s week of festivities, Barton said kicking things off with an opening worship service on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m. At the service, he said they’ve invited former pastors, families and other members from the church’s past to speak.
Heading into the week, Barton said they’ll have a scavenger hunt, teen night, a Vogel Center CRC history program and a ball game.
Barton said Saturday, Aug. 20, is the church’s big day, as they’ll have a parade a 10 a.m., followed by a classic car and tractor show. The anniversary celebration will conclude on Sunday, August 21, with a 150th celebration worship service and luncheon.
Inside the church, Barton said they’ll also set up a display with different artifacts and old church items for people to view.
For more information on the events or to register for the car and tractor show or parade, people can visit the church’s website.
As the anniversary approaches, Barton said he has enjoyed seeing generations of families come out to the church and connect with others doing his six years as the church’s pastor.
“I’ve been extremely blessed in my years at Vogel Center,” he said. “This has been a wonderful congregation and community to serve.”
As the church prepares for a week of activities, Barton said he’s looking forward to seeing people from the community and surrounding areas come out and have fun.
“This is not just a celebration for the church,” Barton said. “This is a celebration of this community and God’s faithfulness to us all. We want everyone to feel included and connected to Vogel Center.”
