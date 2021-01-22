A book you need to read

In his work on the Biblical book of Revelation (Insights on Revelation, 2014), Charles Swindoll of the Insight for Living Ministry states; “No other book of the Bible has provoked greater fascination or led to more controversy than Revelation. Its profound mysteries, elusive symbolism, powerful predictions, and colorful language are unparalleled in the rest of Scripture.‘
Recently, our Sunday morning church services have focused on a thorough examination of this fascinating and very challenging book. Revelation is the final book of God’s Holy Word, the Bible. It was recorded by the apostle John. The book represents the dramatic culmination of God’s triumph over evil and the establishment of His reign over this earthly world, all of which was forecast centuries earlier. Unlike many of the preceding books of the Bible where Jesus is presented as a meek and humble servant seeking to save the lost, Revelation offers Christ as the powerful judge of the world wrapped in unmatched majesty and splendor. He returns as a mighty and fearsome conqueror to rescue His believers and fulfill the promises of Scripture.
I recall that in past years Revelation is a Biblical work I devoted limited attention to. In addition to the challenges posed above by Pastor Swindoll, perhaps I didn’t understand or want to consider that a loving God would eventually unleash such violent wrath on humanity as recorded for the end times. Possibly it was the sadness of John’s words that many believers will be martyred during the period of Tribulation of God’s return. It may have been my reluctance to imagine that God, as the original creator of this world, would allow the earth to experience such calamitous destruction prior to His reign. Upon reflection, I imagine Satan must have been pleased that I avoided Revelation and the important messages it holds.
Though I don’t claim to fully grasp why and how God has programmed His return as outlined in Revelation, I firmly believe His Word is flawless and His actions perfect. God does not make mistakes. His message in Revelation is clear. Ultimately, in His time, goodwill triumph over evil, the unrepentant sinful will be judged, and the righteous will receive their rewards as the Bible tells us.
The book of Revelation gives us explicit forewarning of the consequences of sin and unbelief in Christ as the risen Savior. However, and most importantly, it reinforces the hope Christ provides for an eternal life of glory for those who have accepted Him as their Savior. His Word tells us that he is waiting for us with open arms. If you haven’t read Revelation or it’s been a long time since doing so, I strongly suggest you unfold God’s Word and prepare yourself for action scenes without equal. It can save your life for as Revelation 1:3 (ESV) tells us; “Blessed is the one who reads aloud the words of this prophecy, and blessed are those who hear, and who keep what is written in it, for the time is near.‘
