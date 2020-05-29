A lonely path

And he went out, bearing his own cross, to the place called the place of the skull. John 19:17
First-century Gnostics believed only that the spiritual was good. Jesus, being spiritual, wouldn't have handled a wretched cross or died on it. Thus, Simon of Cyrene not only assisted Jesus but died on the cross in Jesus's place. So They thought and taught.
That might make a story for a tabloid, but John is writing the gospel. Truth is, Jesus carried his own cross and died a flesh-tearing crucifixion. Much earlier, Isaac too carried the wood up a hill for his own sacrifice. but in Jesus's case, there was no intervening angel, no substitute in the bushes.
A hymn asks "Must Jesus bear the cross alone, and all the world go free?" Jesus answered long ago "If anyone would come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross daily and follow me" (Matt 16:24) We must confess our faith in Jesus in a world of sneering enemies, not just in a sanctuary filled with friendly faces.
For the first disciples of Jesus's invitation brought mental images of prison cells and real wooden crosses. On Roman hillsides, crosses were as common as trees. Except for John, all the apostles died as martyrs for Jesus. Has the story of the cross become so common, so spiritualized, we've turned nails into toothpicks? Will we challenge our culture's easy way? It's ok to believe as long as you keep it to yourself? Whether the cost is little or much, our faith is not for hiding.
Prayer: Lord, forgive my comfy Christianity. I want to take risks for you.
