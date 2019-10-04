"Teach us to number our days that we may gain a heart of wisdom." (Psalm 90:13)
You run into a golfing friend. “Jerry, how come you’re not out hitting the little white ball?" He answers, “I was going to but one of the guys is having cataract surgery, another has a doctor’s appointment and the other one is going to a funeral.‘ You realize for some time now you’re attending more funerals than weddings and you always check the “obits‘ in the daily paper.
Many others can identify with you. The U.S. census reports the number of people living beyond 90 years has tripled in the last 30 years and will likely quadruple by 2050.
“Numbering our days‘ is a way of asking God to give us a vision of the whole of life as God sees it; and then to live wisely in this light. Each day live with the joy and comfort of knowing your great desire is to please God. There are still good works the Lord wants to produce in you. Focus on God’s favor. It far outweighs days of sadness and regret that we’ve all experienced. He wants you to have a glad heart — and a smile on your face.
Let others waste their time chasing fantasies of wealth and power. Center on living a life that pleases God and attracts others to the gospel.
Daily seek the forgiveness of sins. Affirm the heavenly life that lies ahead.
Prayer: May I live in quiet trust and with an awareness born of your Spirit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.