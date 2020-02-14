LAKE CITY — The Lake City Free Methodist Church is conducting a midweek Bible Study featuring the popular book “Battlefield of the Mind‘ by Joyce Meyer. The Bible Study is based on the best-selling book focusing on the spiritual battles Christians face in their minds. It is designed to help those who struggle with making good decisions and those who want to grow in their faith but seem unable to, among other things.
There is a pot luck dinner each Wednesday from 5:30 to 6 and then the Bible Study begins. The community is warmly invited by Pastor Jeff Schrock. Come for the dinner and fellowship or just come for the Bible Study. Either way, you’re welcome. The church is located at the intersection of Mitchell and Canal streets, just east of the Shell station. For information, contact Pastor Jeff at (989) 330-2538.
