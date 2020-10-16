Become the word of God

I would like to thank all of you, who throughout the years, have told me how much you have enjoyed my articles. Many of you have made comments like, wow you have really given me something to think about or you have opened my eyes.
On one occasion a comment was something I’ve never thought of that way before. The Bible in Romans 12:1-2 talks about we Christians need our minds renewed to a new way of thinking. We are to not think like the world but to think in line with the word of God. Like God thinks. Christian.
A little saying I’ve said over the years is thoughts come three different ways, observation, association, and teaching. Thoughts become actions, actions become habits, habits become your lifestyle. My wife over the years has made a comment that goes something like this, "You act just like a Helmboldt." Why didn’t she say I acted like a Jones or a Smith. You see I observed, associated with, and was taught Helmboldt for so long that’s what I became.
What would happen if I observed the word of God, associated with it and was taught it long enough would I become a word of God person? How about this, observe you, associate with you, be taught by you, Jesus or the world. In this world where fear, hate, killing and lawlessness are going on what would Jesus Christ be doing? Remember lesson 1-2. Emanuel God with us, The Word of God made flesh. Jesus said if you have seen Me you have seen God. Was Jesus afraid of the sickness and disease of His day? By the way, Jesus never denied sickness and disease wasn’t real but He had healing in His hands. Mk16:15-20 the word in His mouth Mt 8:5-13.
Jesus did say Jn14:8-14 what He did we would do also. Just a thought. As Christians why are we so fearful about the day. Is God for us? Psalms 91 is full of fear nots. Even His Angels watch over us.
