Broken and rebuilt

During this Lenten season, we’ve been looking to the disciple Peter for inspiration to help us in preparing ourselves to celebrate Easter. Today we’re going to look at Peter’s greatest mistake, his greatest moment of weakness. In the gospel of Mark, after Judas betrays Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane, Peter follows his Master as He is led off to be tried and finds himself in the High Priest’s courtyard. There, when he is confronted about being a follower of Jesus, he curses and denies knowing Him, not once, but three times. When he hears the cock crow, as Jesus predicted it would when Peter denied Him, he breaks down and weeps.
When Peter realizes that he has betrayed Jesus by denying him, he is at the lowest point. He is a broken man, surrounded by the shards of everything he has tried to be since he met and began following Jesus. It would be understandable if he were to just walk away, to turn his back on the last three years of his life and go back to simply catching fish, something that he knows he can do properly.
But he doesn’t. His faith survives the knowledge of his betrayal. God takes the broken pieces of this man and rebuilds them into what will become an even stronger vessel, ready to be filled with the Holy Spirit and spread the message of salvation.
There is another disciple that we haven’t talked about at all yet who also desperately needs to be forgiven for his betrayal, Judas. It’s easy to think of Judas as being the bad apple of the group right from the start, that he was always there as a sort of a double agent for Satan who had no purpose other than to eventually turn Jesus over to be crucified. But that explanation keeps us from recognizing the very uncomfortable fact that whatever motivated Judas, the seeds of his turning against Jesus, the potential to fail our lord, lie within all of us. Just as Peter was simply a man, so was Judas. Both faced a test of faith, and both of them failed that test. Both of them were left broken when they realized how badly they had failed.
But Peter kept the faith going, he believed in the teachings of Jesus and was able to accept that that he would be forgiven, that in spite of what he had done he could still serve the Lord. This was a second test of his faith, and this one he passed. Judas gave up. All he felt was the misery his betrayal was causing him. He refused to believe that his pain could be lifted from him, that he could receive the perfect forgiveness that Jesus offers to everyone. He thought that his sin was so great that he could never be pardoned for it. He turned his back on everything that Jesus stood for and took his own life. He failed his second test of faith, and in doing so he betrayed Jesus again. And in this betrayal, he robbed the church of what could have been its strongest symbol of the power of Jesus’ forgiveness. Imagine what it would be like today if someone broken by the weight of their sin could look at Judas and say, “I know that I can be forgiven because even he was forgiven.‘ Instead, he has become a worldwide symbol for betrayal, for despair, and for giving up.
For us to receive the forgiveness and salvation that Jesus wants to give us, we must be born again, and to be born again we must first be broken. Our old lives must be shattered so that from the pieces our new lives can be built. Sometimes we are broken by outside events, our lives reach a point where we realize that we can no longer hold the pieces together by ourselves, that we must let go and turn the fragments over to Jesus so he can put them back together for us. Sometimes we make the decision to break our lives ourselves. Things may seem to be going well but then we understand that it is just a façade that covers up the emptiness within us and so we tear it down, knowing that as long as it stands, we won’t be able to be rebuilt in Jesus’ name. However, we come to be broken, it is only when we are surrounded by the pieces of our old life that our new life can begin. The lesson that Peter knew, and that Judas rejected, is that no matter how badly we may be broken, if we give the pieces to Jesus, we are never beyond repair.
