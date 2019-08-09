There’s a story about a man who fell off a steep cliff. But as he fell he managed to grab a tree limb that was growing out from the side of the cliff. As he held on for dear life, he thought he heard a sound from above him. So he yelled out, "Is anyone up there?" A thundering voice replied, "I am here. I am the Lord. Do you have faith?" The man said, "Yes, Lord, I have faith. But I can’t hang on much longer." The voice said, "That’s all right. If you really have faith you have nothing to worry about. I will save you. Just let go of the branch." There was a moment of silence. Then the man said, "Is anyone else up there?"
There are very few people who can honestly say that they have never had doubts about their faith, who haven’t at some time looked to the heavens and asked, “Is there anybody up there?‘
We are often left feeling guilty when we have these kind of thoughts, we worry that we are lacking in faith. The Bible is filled with people who are praised for the amount of their faith, while those who have doubts are usually treated with scorn. In Matthew 17, after the disciples are unable to remove a demon from a young boy, Jesus chides them for their lack of faith, telling them that if they had faith the size of a mustard seed, they could tell a mountain to move and it would move.
I’ve actually found that verse to be a bit discouraging at times. There have been times of crisis when I’ve asked myself, “How can I not have even a mustard seed’s worth of faith?‘
But when I looked through some other translations of the Bible, I found that most actually said that you must have faith like, or as, a mustard seed, not the size of one. So I started to consider this from a new perspective — perhaps we don’t need faith the size of a mustard seed, but faith with the qualities of one.
Farmers consider mustard to be a problem plant. If even a small amount of mustard gets into a field, left unchecked it will spread to the point where it chokes out the crop that was planted. Do we allow our faith to run unchecked, so it overwhelms the thoughts, desires and habits that prevent us from drawing closer to Christ? Or are we constantly pruning our faith, cutting it back and trying to keep it under control when it threatens to interfere with our lives?
Mustard is also tenacious — once it gets its roots established it’s next to impossible to destroy. Our faith needs to be just as tenacious. When the world seems overwhelming and our lives seem to be full of more persecution than blessing, does our faith bounce back stronger than ever, knowing that God is in control even though we aren’t able to comprehend what his plan may be? Or do we let our trials wither our faith, does it fade away because things aren’t the way we’d like them to be?
Finally, mustard seeds are irritating. The oil that comes from them is caustic, the fumes make the eyes water and the taste is sharp and pungent. Our faith should also be irritating. It should not be easy to live with. It shouldn’t allow us to rest comfortably and quietly, it should be constantly goading us to act and to speak. Is our faith strong and sharp, ready to show itself regardless of what people might think, or have we let it become meek and mild, hidden so that it won’t upset anyone or cause us any difficulties?
Faith may be comforting, but it should never be comfortable.
A very popular item of jewelry for Christians is a mustard seed encased in a crystal. But a seed preserved like that is stagnant, it will never grow or change, it can be carried around safe and unnoticed. And maybe that is where the problem lies. We can have faith the size of a mustard seed, but if we carry it tucked away and safely preserved inside of us it can do nothing.
We need to break the crystal and plant the seed, and allow it to grow wild and unchecked, regardless of how irritating it may be or how difficult it makes our lives. Only then will be able to totally unleash the awesome potential power that Jesus teaches us that faith is capable of.
