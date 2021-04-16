Can you HEAR me?

I’ve never been much of a journaler (spellcheck tells me that this is not a word, but I’m sticking with it). I have had momentary, well-intended resolutions to journal, but these have been short-lived at best. And yet, I acknowledge that a journal can be an essential tool for a Christ-follower. Through journaling, we record spiritual successes, failures, lessons learned, and areas of growth. When we record these, they tend to “stick‘ in such a way that we don’t have to relearn the same lessons over and over again. Further, journaling helps us to listen intently to God through His Word and His Spirit. When He speaks, it is well worth recording for future reference.
But how? Most of us aren’t naturally gifted for this spiritual discipline. We could use some help. Well, recently I came across something which has helped to revolutionize my personal journaling to such a degree that I can now say that I am a consistent journaler (take that spellcheck!). I think it might be helpful to you as well. This strategy for journaling is from an organization called Replicate and is called the HEAR method. Each letter in “HEAR‘ stands for a different element in the journaling exercise. With me so far? Here’s how it works:
H – stands for “highlight.‘ Read a chapter or two of Scripture slowly and thoughtfully, and choose a verse or two that seems especially meaningful. Write them down. In this experience, less is more. The point isn’t to see how many chapters you can read in your Bible. Rather, how much can you glean from a shorter passage. Think about it as “soaking‘ in the Scriptures rather than cruising through them.
E – stands for “explain.‘ Take a few moments to consider the context of the passage. Who wrote it? To whom? Why was it written? These questions are essential to understanding the original meaning of the text. And as a wise person once said, “A text can never mean what it never meant.‘ Seek to understand what the text originally meant. Write down the original meaning of the text.
A – stands for “apply.‘ Now, make it personal. God doesn’t just want to speak in generalities. He wants to speak to YOU. This is what we can so often miss in our hurried Bible reading. We don’t take the time to allow the Holy Spirit to make it personal for us. In light of what the text originally meant, how does God want you to apply it today? Write it down. There is something powerful about this. When you take the time to record the application, it becomes very real and is much more likely to turn into action.
R – stands for “respond.‘ For me, this typically is a short prayer (a sentence or two) in which I ask for God’s help to actually put into practice what He spoke to me in the application. We must acknowledge that it is only by the power of His Spirit that we are able to be all that we should be. My response is a humble plea for this.
And that’s it. The whole exercise takes between 15-20 minutes. I must say that it has helped me immensely to meaningfully engage God’s Word. I think it could help you too. Give it a try and let me know how it goes.
