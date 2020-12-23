Thursday, Dec. 24

 

Lake City Christian Reformed Christian Church

4:30 p.m. service on site

6:30 p.m. service on site

4:30 p.m. service will also be held virtually via YouTube and Facebook

First Church of the Nazarene Cadillac

6 p.m. service

 

Zion Lutheran Church Cadillac

4 p.m. parking lot service

6:30 p.m. Virtual service via Facebook

8:30 p.m. Virtual service via Facebook

 

First Christian Church

6 p.m. Virtual Christmas Eve candlelight communion service via Facebook Live and YouTube.

 

Northern Light Church

6 p.m. Virtual Christmas Eve Service via Facebook.

 

Friday, Dec. 25 

Lucas Christian Reformed Church

9:30 a.m. Service

 

