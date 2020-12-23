Thursday, Dec. 24
Lake City Christian Reformed Christian Church
4:30 p.m. service on site
6:30 p.m. service on site
4:30 p.m. service will also be held virtually via YouTube and Facebook
First Church of the Nazarene Cadillac
6 p.m. service
Zion Lutheran Church Cadillac
4 p.m. parking lot service
6:30 p.m. Virtual service via Facebook
8:30 p.m. Virtual service via Facebook
First Christian Church
6 p.m. Virtual Christmas Eve candlelight communion service via Facebook Live and YouTube.
Northern Light Church
6 p.m. Virtual Christmas Eve Service via Facebook.
Friday, Dec. 25
Lucas Christian Reformed Church
9:30 a.m. Service
