Saturday, July 3, 2021
Cadillac
What: Summer Concert Series: Feast of Trumpets
Info: Come one, come all! Entertainment every Saturday evening from June 12 to Aug. 14. Summer Concert Series will include Christian music in a variety of styles like barbershop, traditional gospel, country, contemporary, bluegrass, blues and rock.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
Cost: Freewill offering
Sunday, July 4
Cadillac
What: Fourth of July Service
Info: Fourth of July service with song and prayer, including some favorite patriotic hymns. Hot dog lunch served afterward.
Time: 10:30 a.m. Sunday
Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavillion
Contact: (231)775-7111
Cost: Free
Lake City
What: Evangelical Presbyterians to Host “Feast of Trumpets‘
Info: The Concert will be held at the Outdoor Concert Pavilion on the grounds north of the main church building. There is no admission charge and a freewill offering will be taken for the benefit of “The Walkers.‘ You may enjoy the Concert from your vehicle or bring a lawn chair or blanket. Still being cautious about Covid we recommend social distancing.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: 5804 W. Houghton Lake Road
Cost: Free-will offering
Saturday, July 10, 2021
Cadillac
What: Summer Concert Series: The Walkers
Info: Come one, come all! Entertainment every Saturday evening from June 12 to Aug. 14. Summer Concert Series will include Christian music in a variety of styles like barbershop, traditional gospel, country, contemporary, bluegrass, blues and rock.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
Cost: Free-will offering
Saturday, July 17, 2021
Cadillac
What: Summer Concert Series: Jim Quales
Info: Come one, come all! Entertainment every Saturday evening from June 12 to Aug. 14. Summer Concert Series will include Christian music in a variety of styles like barbershop, traditional gospel, country, contemporary, bluegrass, blues and rock.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
Cost: Free-will offering
Saturday, July 24, 2021
Cadillac
What: Summer Concert Series: Roalheirs
Info: Come one, come all! Entertainment every Saturday evening from June 12 to Aug. 14. Summer Concert Series will include Christian music in a variety of styles like barbershop, traditional gospel, country, contemporary, bluegrass, blues and rock.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St
Cost: Free-will offering
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.