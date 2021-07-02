Saturday, July 3, 2021

Cadillac

What: Summer Concert Series: Feast of Trumpets

Info: Come one, come all! Entertainment every Saturday evening from June 12 to Aug. 14. Summer Concert Series will include Christian music in a variety of styles like barbershop, traditional gospel, country, contemporary, bluegrass, blues and rock.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.

Cost: Freewill offering

 

Sunday, July 4

Cadillac

What: Fourth of July Service

Info: Fourth of July service with song and prayer, including some favorite patriotic hymns. Hot dog lunch served afterward.

Time: 10:30 a.m. Sunday

Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavillion

Contact: (231)775-7111

Cost: Free

 

Lake City

What: Evangelical Presbyterians to Host “Feast of Trumpets‘

Info: The Concert will be held at the Outdoor Concert Pavilion on the grounds north of the main church building. There is no admission charge and a freewill offering will be taken for the benefit of “The Walkers.‘ You may enjoy the Concert from your vehicle or bring a lawn chair or blanket. Still being cautious about Covid we recommend social distancing.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: 5804 W. Houghton Lake Road

Cost: Free-will offering

 

Saturday, July 10, 2021

Cadillac

What: Summer Concert Series: The Walkers

Info: Come one, come all! Entertainment every Saturday evening from June 12 to Aug. 14. Summer Concert Series will include Christian music in a variety of styles like barbershop, traditional gospel, country, contemporary, bluegrass, blues and rock.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.

Cost: Free-will offering

 

Saturday, July 17, 2021

Cadillac

What: Summer Concert Series: Jim Quales

Info: Come one, come all! Entertainment every Saturday evening from June 12 to Aug. 14. Summer Concert Series will include Christian music in a variety of styles like barbershop, traditional gospel, country, contemporary, bluegrass, blues and rock.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.

Cost: Free-will offering

 

Saturday, July 24, 2021

Cadillac

What: Summer Concert Series: Roalheirs

Info: Come one, come all! Entertainment every Saturday evening from June 12 to Aug. 14. Summer Concert Series will include Christian music in a variety of styles like barbershop, traditional gospel, country, contemporary, bluegrass, blues and rock.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St

Cost: Free-will offering

Cadillac News

Tags