CADILLAC
Saturday, June 19, 2021
What: Summer Concert Series: Beulah Land Quartet
Info: Come one, come all! Entertainment every Saturday evening from June 12 to Aug. 14. Summer Concert Series will include Christian music in a variety of styles like barbershop, traditional gospel, country, contemporary, bluegrass, blues and rock.
Time: 6 p.m. Saturdays
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
Cost: Freewill offering
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
What: Movie Night
Info: Free Outdoor movie night on the lawn, featuring the Lion King.
Bring blankets, lawn chairs and favorite movie snacks. Come enjoy a fun movie together.
Time: 8 p.m. Tuesday
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St., Cadillac
Cost: Free
