Saturday, June 19, 2021

What: Summer Concert Series: Beulah Land Quartet

Info: Come one, come all! Entertainment every Saturday evening from June 12 to Aug. 14. Summer Concert Series will include Christian music in a variety of styles like barbershop, traditional gospel, country, contemporary, bluegrass, blues and rock.

Time: 6 p.m. Saturdays

Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.

Cost: Freewill offering

 

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

What: Movie Night

Info: Free Outdoor movie night on the lawn, featuring the Lion King.

Bring blankets, lawn chairs and favorite movie snacks. Come enjoy a fun movie together.

Time: 8 p.m. Tuesday

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St., Cadillac

Cost: Free

