Saturday, June 26, 2021

Cadillac

What: Summer Concert Series: Pictures of Grace

Info: Come one, come all! Entertainment every Saturday evening from June 12 to Aug. 14. Summer Concert Series will include Christian music in a variety of styles like barbershop, traditional gospel, country, contemporary, bluegrass, blues and rock.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.

Cost: Free-will offering

 

Saturday, July 03, 2021

Cadillac

What: Summer Concert Series: Feast of Trumpets

Info: Come one, come all! Entertainment every Saturday evening from June 12 to Aug. 14. Summer Concert Series will include Christian music in a variety of styles like barbershop, traditional gospel, country, contemporary, bluegrass, blues and rock.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.

Cost: Free-will offering

 

Saturday, July 10, 2021

Cadillac

What: Summer Concert Series: The Walkers

Info: Come one, come all! Entertainment every Saturday evening from June 12 to Aug. 14. Summer Concert Series will include Christian music in a variety of styles like barbershop, traditional gospel, country, contemporary, bluegrass, blues and rock.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.

Cost: Free-will offering

 

Saturday, July 17, 2021

Cadillac

What: Summer Concert Series: Jim Quales

Info: Come one, come all! Entertainment every Saturday evening from June 12 to Aug. 14. Summer Concert Series will include Christian music in a variety of styles like barbershop, traditional gospel, country, contemporary, bluegrass, blues and rock.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.

Cost: Free-will offering

 

Saturday, July 24, 2021

Cadillac

What: Summer Concert Series: Roalheirs

Info: Come one, come all! Entertainment every Saturday evening from June 12 to Aug. 14. Summer Concert Series will include Christian music in a variety of styles like barbershop, traditional gospel, country, contemporary, bluegrass, blues and rock.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St

Cost: Free-will offering

