Saturday, July 17, 2021
Cadillac
What: Summer Concert Series: Jim Quales
Info: Come one, come all! Entertainment every Saturday evening through Aug. 14. Summer Concert Series will include Christian music in a variety of styles like barbershop, traditional gospel, country, contemporary, bluegrass, blues and rock.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
Cost: Freewill offering
Saturday, July 24, 2021
Cadillac
What: Summer Concert Series: Roalheirs
Info: Come one, come all! Entertainment every Saturday evening from June 12 to Aug. 14. Summer Concert Series will include Christian music in a variety of styles like barbershop, traditional gospel, country, contemporary, bluegrass, blues and rock.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St
Cost: Free-will offering
