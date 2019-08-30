Circle M Music to perform

MCBAIN — Byron "Barney" and Nancy Miesse, known as Circle M Music, will perform Gospel and classic country music 7 p.m. Sunday, September 1, at the Stahl Event Barn.
Barney and Nancy are from Lake Placid, Florida, and were recording artists in the 1950s and '60s. Barney, with his guitar and keyboard, and Nancy, with her autoharp, blend their voices to share their faith.
Admission is free and refreshments will be served. The barn is located at 9421 S Lucas Road, McBain. For more information, email ruth@stahleventbarn.com or call 231-825-2615.
