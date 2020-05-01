Closed due to lack of intrest

What if the next time you approach your church door a sign announced, "Closed due to lack of interest."
Visting Edinburg, Scotland in 1993 I was shocked to read in a public notice there were more registered witches than Christian ministers, in this former center of the Protestant Reformation. This or something like it could happen here too.
In the community where I live, worship attendance is less demanding than that of community service organization meetings. For example, Rotary members are expected to "attend or makeup at least fifty percent of rotary club meetings missed in each half of the year." If you're out of town you are expected to attend the local meeting in whatever town your visiting.
Paul, the chief apostle of Christ, urges, "Do not neglect meeting together...as is the habit of some." Jesus promised, "Where two or three are gathered in my name, there I am in the midst of them." Do we really believe this promise?
Let's get personal, how would you feel if there was a planned gathering in your honor and almost none of your friends showed up to greet you? To spend time with you? Try to imagine how Jesus, our divine friend, crucified and risen for us, feels when we skip worship because we have other things to do.
Christian persecution is growing in many places, India and China to name two. China, according to Open Doors, which ranked the country twenty-seventh on it's 2019 World Watch List, a sixteen spot jump from 2018. Chinese authorities are removing young people from church, monitoring worship via CCTV, and prohibiting teachers and medical workers form maintaining any religious affiliation.
David Curry, CEO of Open Doors says many Americans see China as a global superpower, but don't recognize the extent of the restrictions by the Communist government. "Right now, in 2019, Christians are walking into churches where there are signs posted at the door that say 'no children allowed, ' and where they are being videotaped as they worship," he said. Church closings, arrests, surveillance and a crippling rating system are part of life for China's 97 million Christians. In October video emerged showing a wrecking ball at work during a worship service. During these days of easy American Christianity, let's pray it doesn't take persecution to "wake us up."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.