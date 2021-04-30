COVID-19 impact on the mental health of students

At this point, we all have been living with COVID-19 for well over a year. COVID has impacted how we gather with our family members, how we shop, how we dine at a restaurant, how we go to the doctor among countless other things. My observation as a father and a youth pastor is that COVID has had a tremendous impact on our students and our student’s mental health. I have no medical degree, my viewpoints are only what I am seeing as a youth pastor and what I am hearing from other people that work with students.
Think back to when you were in school. You probably faced the pressures of fitting in with your peers, the awkwardness of different stages of puberty, not to mention the pressures of academics. I would argue that our children have faced the biggest brunt of COVID. Students don’t know from day to day if they will be in school or if they will go to school and find out a classmate has tested positive and now they will need to quarantine for an extended period of time. Now they get to bounce back from in-person learning to remote learning. The routine of going to school and seeing their teacher and friends is now unknown every single day. There is often more stress at home with their parent or guardian having to miss work and educate that child. We may be disappointed when events are canceled but think about kid’s school field trips being canceled, sporting events, youth ministry activities and prom. Kids' playground experiences are restricted and even their lunchtimes. My son is a 5th Grader and his favorite part of school is recess and playing with friends. Prior to COVID, he would even wake up early for school and move his sisters along to get to school early so he could too play with his friends on the playground. Now that has changed for him; there is no before school playground and limited sections on the playground during the school day to keep classes segregated. Our children’s development has been impacted in ways that will have a ripple effect on them and society.
I have been in full-time youth ministry for seven years and have served in youth ministry for over ten years, I have had more conversations with students and their parents in the last year about the struggles with depression, anxiety and suicide than I have had in my entirety of experience of ministering to students. I’ve seen more stress in families. Students are struggling with addictions too. Research by the American Academy of Pediatrics shows that “Significantly higher rates of suicide-related behaviors appear to have corresponded with times when COVID-19 stressors and community responses (e.g., stay-at-home orders and school closures) were heightened‘ (Korioth, T. “Suicide Ideation and Attempts in a Pediatric Emergency Department Before and During COVID-19‘ Dec 2020). Many of us look at the daily COVID numbers, but what we don’t necessarily see are those indirectly impacted by stressors other than physical illness.
What can we do as a community for our students? I would say the first thing is just to be aware that students are struggling. You may not have children or interact with them daily, but when you do, have extra grace and patience for them. Adolescents are finding themselves, figuring out how to navigate life in general and now we throw so much daily uncertainty at them and they don’t often know what do. There are so many different opinions on COVID and students are torn on what to believe which adds to their confusion in life. The second thing we can do is have more patience for each other. I am often an impatient person and it drives me nuts when I need to wait a little extra in line at the grocery store or in the drive through because businesses are short staffed. That kind of impatience spills over to our kids. A third thing I think we can do is support parents and students. Reach out to families and parents to ask them if you can help them. Maybe volunteer to run an errand or find out how you can pray for them. The fourth thing we can do is reach out to our children’s educators and others that work with students. School Teachers and other children’s workers are on the frontline. They are educating our kids and often have to prepare lessons for in-person learning, switch to remote learning and sometimes do both. Teachers are providing education for kids in school and also providing materials for kids to do while they are out with COVID or on quarantine. Our educators could certainly use our prayers and support.
So much of what is happening in the world, and in our community is out of our control. We can control how we treat each other and we can recognize the struggles that others are going through. In particular, we can acknowledge our young people, our families and our kids’ educators. God has created us to be communal with each other. All human beings are made in the image of God. We see in the Trinity of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, the importance of relationships. We need to be aware of the serious impact COVID-19 has played on our children!
Philippians 2:3-4 says, “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interest of the others.‘
