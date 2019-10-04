EPC hosts ‘Beautifully Broken’ movie Oct. 6
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church warmly invites the public to attend the showing of the movie “Beautifully Broken‘ on Sunday, Oct. 6, starting at 6 p.m.
The profoundly touching movie centers around the story of a refugee’s escape, a prisoner’s promise and a daughter’s painful secret. “Beautifully Broken‘ is sponsored by Compassion International and highlights some of the challenges of life around the world and the power of God to heal and restore. Viewers will also be given the opportunity to sponsor a child.
