Everyone has a chance

When we plant our garden each year, my wife takes care of all the weeding until the new plants are well established. It’s not that I don’t want to help, the problem is that it isn’t safe for her to let me weed. When the plants are first coming up I have absolutely no ability to tell the difference between what needs to be pulled up and what we want to keep. Left on my own I would probably get rid of as many of the plants we’re trying to grow as I would weeds. A similar dilemma occurs in Matthew 13:24 in the parable of the wheat and the weeds.
A farmer’s enemy sows weeds in his wheat field, and when his servant asks if he should pull up the weeds, he is told to leave them be until the harvest, for fear he will also damage the young wheat. The weed and the wheat will grow together until the harvest, at which time the weeds will be separated and burned.
Very often when this parable is used, the focus is on the eventual destruction of the weeds, the fact that those who don’t belong in “the field‘ will be plucked out and punished. Some people find comfort in considering the fate of those they feel are weeds in the field. They cling to the idea that “If we have to put up with them in this life, at least we’ll know they’ll get what’s coming to them in the next!‘
I think that it’s important that we know and understand that there will be a day of judgment coming, a final “point of no return‘ for sinners where the wheat and the weeds will be separated to face their individual judgments at the hand of Jesus. But in this parable, I think that rather than focus on the eventual fate of the weeds, we should consider something that is truly wonderful — the reason why the weeds are allowed to remain until the last possible moment. And that is because right up to the very end, every weed still has the possibility that it may turn out to be wheat.
The theologian Augustine wrote of this parable, "There is this difference between people and real grain and real weeds, for what was grain in the field is grain and what were weeds are weeds. But in the Lord's field, which is the church, at times what was grain turns into weeds and at times what were weeds turn into grain; and no one knows what they will be tomorrow."
There is a conceit that affects some people that makes them want to pull the weeds, to just be rid of the people who they feel are lost causes and beyond redemption. It is the sin of arrogance and of judgment. It's thinking that they know the good seed from the bad, the fruit bearing plants from the weeds. It makes them think that they don’t need to listen to the farmer, and that they are capable of deciding who is worth harvesting.
As humans we want to weed the human garden, but Jesus says “no, you might damage some of my precious wheat.‘ Jesus tells this parable to make it clear to all who are listening that in this world there are days when we see good and days when we see evil. There are days when days we do good and days when we do evil. Some days we are weeds and some days we are wheat, and right up to the very end everyone has the potential to go either way. Jesus calls us to sow his love in the garden and to leave the rest to him.
If we sow hatred because we think we see evil, hatred will grow. If we push away the people who frighten or anger us, then how will they ever understand God’s love? If we stop watering the field altogether because the weeds never seem to go away, the weeds might still survive but certainly the wheat will wither. But if we nourish it all, indiscriminately, zealously with the love of God, the good seed just might overtake all of the weeds. In fact, we may even find out that there were no weeds there after all.
