EGR. “Extra. Grace. Required.‘ It’s a term that I first encountered years ago in some training material for small group leaders. An EGR is a person who has more than their share of needs and likely doesn’t understand healthy boundaries. When such a person is part of a group, their needs can overwhelm and dominate, potentially sabotaging the effectiveness of the group as a whole. It takes some special skill to lead such a group. There is extra grace required.
Kim was an EGR. I hope that doesn’t sound mean because I say it with a great deal of love. And honestly, if you ever encountered Kim (and you probably did), I am confident that you would agree with me. Kim could be loud. She had a distinctive voice which was stuck in outside mode (I really don’t think Kim was capable of whispering). So, when she was seated on the front row of a worship service and had something to say to the person seated next to her, well, let’s just say she was speaking to all of us. And then there were those cringe-worthy moments in the middle of the sermon where she meant to speak to all of us. Kim could also be needy, as she attempted to navigate life on her own with many, many health issues. She often relied heavily on members of the church to meet her needs. Kim was most definitely an EGR.
But now, it is for First Baptist Church that extra grace is required because our beloved Kim went home to be with Jesus this past Sunday. And in the days to come, we will learn how Kim was a wonderful gift from God to us. You see, Kim taught us so much over the years. She taught us how to be patient. She taught us how to humbly serve. She taught us how to love. And oh how she taught us to laugh! The history of First Baptist Church has many, many Kim moments.
And perhaps more than anything, Kim taught us what church is really all about. Church is not about a flawless religious show on Sunday or about a spiritual country club where only certain kinds of people who measure up are welcome. Church is for EGRs. That includes Kim. And it includes you and me. For at the end of the day, we all require extra grace. We are all sinners, and we all are needy. The ground is level at the foot of the cross, and the doors of the church are open for all.
Thank you dear Kim for the many ways you blessed us at FBC. At the end of the day, we received far more from you than you received from us. We love you and can’t wait to see you again.
