Friendships needed

“Iron sharpens iron, and one man sharpens another.‘ — Proverbs 27:17 (ESV)
Friendship is commonly defined as a relationship of mutual affection or fondness between people. It is a stronger form of interpersonal connection than a basic relationship or association. Friendships may vary but those considered solid commonly exhibit factors such as the enjoyment of each other’s company, mutual trust, the ability to act spontaneously and without pretense, having a willingness to express feelings to others, the opportunity to make mistakes without fear of judgment, and a willingness to accept criticism and guidance when needed.
Although studies consistently tell us that people desire friendships, national findings reveal that 45 percent of adults indicate making new friends has become exceedingly difficult in recent times. According to the research, the average American has not made a new friend in over the past five years. The studies show that in 1990 77 percent of Americans, in general, report having a best friend. However, that number markedly declined to 59 percent in 2020. The studies also revealed that in 1990 a modest 3 percent of men indicated the lack of a close friend. That number has now risen to 15 percent and appears to be climbing. As one researcher noted, it seems America has entered a loneliness epidemic.
Studies on the topic provide many reasons why the bonds of friendship are frequently displaced by other priorities, events or circumstances. Factors such as caring for children or ailing parents, the ever-increasing demands of employment, and disruptions in life due to family breakups or moves represent a few. Shyness, fear, lack of self-confidence, low self-esteem and feelings of being socially awkward around others surface as well. Despite the above, the need and desire of having friends remain strong.
God instills within us the importance of friendships. His Word informs us that friendships are one of the greatest gifts we can give and receive. As His Word tells us in 1 John 4:7 (ESV): "Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God, and whoever loves has been born of God and knows God."
God’s Word does not tell us that friendships are always easy to make and simple to keep. Lasting friendships require understanding, work and reliability
Chances are there will be someone crossing each of our paths in need of a friend. Are we willing to reach out to them with kindness and love? God does not want people to exist in an epidemic of loneliness.
