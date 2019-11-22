From a checkered past to a checkered flag

In 1977, I was in the market to buy a used car. I had visited a few dealerships, but nothing caught my eye. Then I spotted it — a 1970 Ford Torino GT. This navy-blue muscle car, with white laser striping, came equipped with a four-barrel 351 Cleveland engine under the hood. After my purchase, I outfitted my hot rod with air shocks, Cragar wheels, wide tires, thrush mufflers, and a Pioneer stereo system. There were faster cars around, but my Torino GT could hold its own on the occasional street race.
When a NASCAR driver pulls his stock car to his designated pole position at the start of a race, they have one purpose in mind, win the checkered flag. Every driver wants to complete the course and cross the Finish Line. Each driver has their own strategy for winning based on the car they’re driving and the skills they possess. Drivers are focused on crossing the Finish Line. It doesn’t matter how well dressed the driver is, how pretty the car is or who their sponsor is, this is all for naught unless they see the Checkered Flag waving over the track.
One night in December 1914, Thomas Edison’s manufacturing facilities in West Orange, New Jersey, were heavily damaged by fire. The famous inventor lost nearly a million-dollars-worth of equipment and many of the records of his experiments in the fire. The next morning, as Edison walked about the charred embers, the 67-year-old inventor said: “There is value in disaster. All our mistakes are burned up. Now we can start anew.‘ Everyone makes mistakes, but the failures of the past need not define the present or destroy the future.
A checkered past is a history of having done bad things or been in deep trouble. Rahab was a woman with a checkered past. She was a prostitute. We know this because the Bible repeats her occupation nearly every time her name is mentioned. God must have wanted us to remember her profession because no other biblical character is so connected with the sin of their past. We don’t read about Moses the murderer, David the adulterer, or Jacob the deceiver.
Why does the Scripture remind us of her past? 2 Corinthians 5:17 states that “if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has gone, the new has come!‘ Yet Rahab’s past is dragged around like a ball and chain. Apparently, it is God’s way of letting us know that even though we have a checkered past that doesn’t mean we can’t have an amazing future. Rahab heard reports of the power of Israel’s God and she expressed her faith in God by protecting the spies that Joshua sent to Jericho. As a result, when the walls came tumbling down, Rahab and her family were spared. When God extended His mercy to Rahab, He didn’t just save her from physical danger and spiritual death, He gave her an amazing future.
It may have been a little awkward settling down with the Jewish people after her deliverance. Rahab was a young Gentile woman when she converted to Judaism. However, she was accepted by the Israelites to such an extent that she was able to marry into the royal family of Judah. She married Salmon, the son of Nahshon, a leader of the tribe of Judah. Nahshon was a personal friend of Moses and Joshua, and Nahshon’s sister, Elisheba, had married Aaron, the high priest.
Rahab’s story is a Cinderella story for the ages. The prostitute was accustomed to one-night stands, but she got herself a long-term, lifetime husband. 1 Chronicles 2:51 informs us that Salmon was the father of Bethlehem. This means he was the leader or the founder of the town of Bethlehem. Rahab didn’t just marry a man from the tribe of Judah, she married into the family of the promised Jewish Messiah. Salmon was the great-great-grandfather of David, the most famous king of Israel, which means that Rahab was the great-great-grandmother of David. Ultimately, she became a member of the royal line of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, who was born in Bethlehem, the town of David.
How’s that for turning things around? Rahab’s story shows that God hates sin, but loves people. God loves all people, including prostitutes, and He knows how to save those who love Him. Rahab was a prostitute on the outside, but there was a godly person on the inside, or at least, a godly person in the making. We need to be careful about making hasty judgments about others, because we have no idea what’s going on in their heart. Rahab’s story shows that God is able to draw a straight line with a crooked stick. God can take someone with a checkered past and help them win the checkered flag.
