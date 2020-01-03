From Sam's perspective

If you’re around young children there is a good chance you’ve experienced them playing with transformer toys. Likely, some of you gave transformer toys as gifts this past Christmas. A transformer toy is a handheld toy that can be readily altered from an unassuming configuration such as a basic vehicle or other object to an exciting action figure, a unique creature of some type, or one of the so-called superheroes. Given their popularity, stores handling toys commonly have an aisle filled with transformers. While currently trendy, transformer toys have been around for several decades.
Sam, one of my precious grandsons, has a basket jam-packed with transformers gifted largely to him as the result of birthdays and holidays. While recently visiting Sam and joining him in play, I noticed he dug for a specific transformer, eventually retrieving it from the toy bin and claiming it as his favorite. Rather concisely, he said to me; “Bappa, this is a transformer that actually transforms.‘ Curious, I asked my 7-year-old buddy what he meant by actually transforming. He stated that transformers are supposed to change from an ordinary object like a toy car or truck to a special creature such as an animal or superhero. Demonstrating, he showed me how through several quick turns of the device he was able to alter it from a rather plain-looking model car to a striking fully-winged bird. He went on to say that unlike the transformer he was holding, most transformers really do not change very much. He noted; “You hope they’re going to change into something really special, but they don’t.‘
Even though Sam wasn’t offering a Biblical message, in the days following I thought about my life as a Christian and that of others who profess the acceptance of Christ as their Savior. Borrowing my grandson’s thoughts, he would likely say that if one is transformed as a Christ follower there ought to be a visible and very positive demonstration of that change.
While the transformer analogy may seem a bit silly for some, Christ’s desire for constructive change in our lives is not. His Word is filled with basic expectations designed to make us grow and glow in ways that reflect Him and His goodness. One of the most important is our love for one another. From the Holy Bible, 1 Peter 1:22-23 (NIV) tells us; “Now that you have purified yourselves by obeying the truth so that you have sincere love for each other, love one another deeply, from the heart. For you have been born again, not of perishable seed, but of imperishable, through the living and enduring word of God.‘ In John 13:34-35 (NIV) we are instructed; “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.‘
The year 2020 is in full swing. As we travel through the seasons interacting with others, let us demonstrate the love decreed by Christ by showing greater kindness, patience and respect. With humility, let us openly reflect Christ’s love and grace that is available to all. And, as young Sam might opine, let your transformation as a follower of Christ sparkle.
