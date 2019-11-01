Getting past the labels of life

We live in a world of labels. The labels on the products we buy make us more informed shoppers. Labels like a cross skull alert us that the contents are hazardous or poisonous. Some items are tagged with warning labels about potential risk if the product is improperly used. For example:
• Label on a steam iron: “Do not iron clothes on body.‘
• Label on Nytol nighttime sleep aid: “Warning: may cause drowsiness.‘
• Label on a fishing lure: “Harmful if swallowed.‘
• Label on a baby stroller: “Remove child before folding.‘
We chuckle, but apparently someone tried ironing their pants while wearing them; someone stuck a fishing lure in their mouth or someone tried folding up the stroller with a baby inside. Product labels serve an important purpose, but when we slap a label on people some of these labels are difficult to shake free from.
In the book of Joshua, Israel’s general, seeking some military intelligence about Jericho, sent two spies to the ancient stronghold, and that’s when we are introduced to a woman named Rahab (Joshua 2:1-24). She was a member of the world’s oldest profession. Prostitution is not a flattering line of work, yet Rabah’s occupation is repeated nearly every time her name is mentioned in the Bible. Her livelihood was selling sex and giving away her body in exchange for cash. Being a prostitute may not have been the most honorable profession, but that’s how Rahab made her living. Her place of business was strategically located on the city wall, which made easy access for lonely travelers and allowed the two spies from Israel to remain low-key and inconspicuous as they checked out the city.
The expression, “don’t judge a book by its cover‘ means that we shouldn’t judge the worth of something by outward appearance alone. Given Rahab’s lifestyle and profession, we might be tempted to label her as someone who had no interest in God, but that wouldn’t be true. Joshua 2:9-11 tells us that she was well informed about God’s power and miraculous works in Egypt. Although she was surrounded by pagans and ungodliness, she personally possessed a secret respect of God and His power. By her actions of protecting the spies and sending the king’s soldiers on a wild goose chase, Rahab was rejecting loyalty to the king of Jericho and pledging her allegiance to the King of kings.
Rahab explained to the spies that when the inhabitants of Jericho heard about the exploits of the Almighty, our hearts melted and everyone’s courage failed. Then she makes this humble confession that “the Lord your God is God in heaven above and on the earth below‘ (Joshua 2:11). Rahab acknowledged her belief in God, and decided then and there that she wanted to serve God. She may have been viewed as a hooker, but that label did not prevent her from believing in God and ultimately having her life saved and forever changed.
Have you ever felt like your life was too messed up? Have you convinced yourself that you are beyond repair? Rahab may have felt that way, but when she befriended the two spies, everything changed. Her decision to reach out to God put her life on the different path and she began moving in a different direction. Rahab’s belief in the God of Israel set her life on a different course. This decision changed her life and ultimately brought deliverance and salvation to her and her family.
Helmut Thielicke, a German pastor, kept an old photograph near his desk. It was a faded snapshot from a nativity pageant. In these Christmas plays we’re used to seeing children dressed up in bathrobes, but the characters in this nativity scene were gray-haired, wrinkle-faced men wearing white robes and holding candles in their rough hands. In the photograph another group of men are kneeling before these men with a look of terror on their face. The photo is supposed to convey the scene of the angelic host speaking to the fearful shepherds.
Why did Helmut keep this particular photograph on his desk? The snapshot was taken in maximum security prison. The men in the picture were criminals, whose lives had been transformed by the amazing grace and power of the Lord Jesus. For Thielicke seeing these murderers and thugs dressed like angels served as a beautiful portrait and constant reminder that the grace of God is more powerful than the worst of human behavior.
Like Rahab and these criminals, no one deserves God’s salvation. No one has earned the right or done anything to deserve it. Fortunately, God does not call perfect people to receive Christ, He extends any invitation to poor, lost sinners like you and me. Although Rahab is frequently identified as a prostitute, by identifying with the God of Israel, she was able to put her past in the past. Her label as a prostitute serves as a testimony that no matter what we’ve done God’s grace has the power to set us free from the past, give us purpose for today and hope for the future.
