"Put your house in order, because you are going to die." (II Kings 20:1, NIV)
Pastor Donner Atwood called it “A Final Gift of Love.‘ He wrote of things we should do for our loved ones who will remain after our death.
These preparations include preparing a Living Will or Health Care Proxy. In this way you designate who will make vital decisions about your medical treatment when you’re no longer able to make such decisions.
Also make an informal list of what you would like your family to do when you die. Leave a list of whom you want notified of your death. Do you want a public viewing? A funeral or memorial service? A public or family-only burial? What hymns and Scripture readings would you like? What pastor do you wish to conduct the service? Do you wish burial or cremation? If you already have burial plots make sure your family knows where they are located and whom to contact. Make a list of key financial, insurance and legal issues with names and phone numbers and directions on where this information is stored in your home and who has legal access to them. Do you wish flowers at your funeral or contributions to your favorite charities? If charity, leave names and addresses.
At your death, your loved ones will be dealing with their loss and grief. The difficulties of those days will be lessened by your leaving behind this helpful “final gift of love."
Prayer: Lord, may those who follow find me faithful.
