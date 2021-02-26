Giving more of ourselves

“The young lions do lack and suffer hunger; but they who seek the LORD shall not be in want of any good thing.‘ - Psalm 34:10
We can all agree that there is still something deeply moving and beautiful about certain gifts. Think about the most memorable Christmas or Birthday present you’ve ever received. What was it that touched you? Why do you still remember it to this day?
You probably aren’t remembering a new car sitting in the driveway with a big red bow on top or some huge diamond bracelet hanging on the tree. For most of us, the special gift we best remember is a different kind of gift - a relational [personal] gift.
The best gifts celebrate a relationship. The reason a man keeps a simple frame with a picture of his granddaughters glued in the middle isn’t that it’s an expensive work of art. It’s because his granddaughters gave that gift specifically to him, and they created it with their own hands.
When that grandfather looks at that particular gift, he’s reminded of two girls who love him and a relationship that he’s still celebrating. It sounds so obvious, yet we seem to have drifted from this straightforward truth: the Father gave His one and only Son. The Son gave Himself. God’s answer for the world’s problems has never been material things. God didn’t give us more stuff - even good stuff like work, food, or health. He gave us Himself.
This simple truth is why giving is still a good way to celebrate. Think of the birth of Jesus. It points to a way out of the chaos of consumerism that has swallowed our culture, taking us back to the joy that can still be found at the heart of this story. Our giving to meet the needs of others can actually reflect in some small way the power and beauty of God coming into our world as one of us.
Eugene Peterson in The Message rephrases the words of the Apostle John:
“The Word was first, the Word present to God, God present to the Word. The Word was God. In readiness for God from day one. Everything was created through him; nothing—not one thing!—came into being without him. What came into existence was Life, and the Life was Light to live by. The Life-Light blazed out of the darkness; the darkness couldn’t put it out.‘ - John 1:1-3 [TMSG]
That’s who Jesus is - the One whose speech shaped the entire cosmos. John has no problem telling us that Jesus of Nazareth is more than a gifted rabbi and good friend. Jesus is more than an extraordinary human being - Jesus was and is the Son of God.
So when we read a few verses later that “the Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us...‘ we understand that to be the miracle of the Incarnation. John isn’t fuzzy on this at all. When he writes of the Word becoming flesh, it means just what we think it means.
God became bone and skin and guts. It’s not just that Jesus is God - it’s that Jesus, as God, chose to become one of us. That’s the Incarnation. The one who spoke galaxies into existence, in the words of author Alan Hirsch, “moved into our neighborhood in an act of humble love the likes of which the world has never known.‘
The bottom line is that we all can make a difference as we think differently, creatively about our spending and our giving. Jesus didn’t hold on to those things [power, title, privilege] - but gave them up for us by taking on human flesh, and submitting as a human - to death, even death on a cross.
Shouldn’t we be willing to give more of ourselves and open our hearts to the possibility of a deeper, fuller commitment to the poor?
“Oh Lord, you gave us the best of gifts to this world in the giving of Yourself in the person of Jesus Christ. I understand the necessity of me giving more of myself to others. Help me as I commit to you to find creative ways in which to do that. In Jesus’ Name.‘
