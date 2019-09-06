Many years ago my wife and I were enjoying a nice dinner in a Milwaukee restaurant, our last stop before heading home from our trip around Lake Michigan.
Next to us sat an elderly man, his daughter and son-in-law. Suddenly we heard the gentleman announce, “I’m ready to go home.‘ His daughter responded, “We’ll be leaving soon, dad.‘ “No,‘ he answered, “I mean my heavenly home.‘
After traveling for a time upon returning home we all often say, “It’s good to be home again.‘ Earlier we had longed for a break from our everyday routines, but no more. The Bible report birds and animals instinctively return to their nests or stalls. In our case as humans created in our creator’s likeness, it’s more than instinct that causes us to yearn for home.
What is it? Not only our bodies, at some point long for familiar rest, but so do our spirits, (Psalm 62:1 NIV) ...‘My soul finds rest in God alone.‘ In the words of Jürgen Moulton, “The Spirit is like a homing device (God) put inside of us.‘
T.S. wrote, “And the end of all our exploring will be to arrive where we started and know the place for the first time. We all began our journey from the hands of our creator God.‘ (Psalm 139). This is why in St. Augustine’s words, “Our hearts are restless until they rest in thee.‘
Don’t regret the inner longing you have, sometimes stronger, sometimes weaker, but always there — a craving for your eternal home. God created you for it. Jesus and the Spirit rescued you for it when you were about to accept a lesser satisfaction.
