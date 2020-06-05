Grounded without a G.P.S.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been times when you have to wonder if things would ever return to some form of normalcy. Although the whole world has been impacted and our nation continues to cautiously deal with the residue of the coronavirus and the upsurge of civil unrest, it will take time to get back to some semblance of how things used to be, but hopefully, we are moving in the right direction.
Prior to the global pandemic, my wife and I spent time in Arizona. After another frigid northern Michigan winter, the warmer temperatures were much appreciated. The day of our return flight, we dutifully arrived early at the airport. After an extended time waiting for our boarding call, passengers were settled in their seats. However, before the plane started down the runway, the captain announced there would be a delay because the GPS (Global Positioning System) was out of sync with the plane's primary computer. He explained that the plane had two GPS systems onboard, and although the aircraft could function with one, but it was not recommended. After a lengthy delay, in a stuffy airplane, eventually, we were in the air and heading for home.
Given the emotional demand and tremendous responsibility placed on the shoulders of a commercial airline pilot having a reliable global positioning system is essential and relieves stress. As pilots follow the coordinates of the GPS, they accurately arrive at their desired destination. On a lesser level, I have benefited numerous times from the precision of this satellite-based navigation system.
One challenging aspect of life is knowing what to do and which way to go. Proverbs 14:12 states, "There is a way that seems right to a man, but its end is the way of death." How do you know when you're making a good decision or going the right way? How do you determine truth from error, facts from fiction? Fortunately, in a world where words are twisted and false narratives are pushed by a variety of social media platforms, God provides His children with some spiritual Guidance Positioning Systems: His Word and His Spirit to rightfully discern truth from falsehood. God uses the Bible and the Holy Spirit in the Christian's life to provide guidance, direction, comfort and encouragement.
On a daily basis, we hear an assortment of opinions verbalized from the mouths of "false prophets" and self-proclaimed "experts," doling out useless advice while ignoring God's truth. Personally, I've grown weary of the constant barrage of misleading accounts and accusatory statements from spoiled celebrities and power-hungry politicians spouting off baseless rhetoric. Author Zig Ziglar said, "I get up every morning and read the Bible and the newspaper to see what both sides are doing." God's children must live according to the accurate coordinates of God's Word and gauge everything we do by His plumb line of truth. The Holy Bible helps us to discern truth from error and the Holy Spirit, the Spirit of truth, guides us into all truth and directs our path.
Genesis 5:24 states that "Enoch walked with God; then he was no more, because God took him away." Enoch had such close fellowship with God that the Lord took him straight to heaven without experiencing death. Enoch cultivated this intimacy with God, not by an occasional stroll, but a constant walk that stretched out for centuries. However, it should be noted, God did not walk in the direction Enoch was going, Enoch was the one required to do the course correction. Enoch had to align his life to God's coordinates. Enoch had to walk in the direction God was going. Had Enoch refused to accept the coordinates of God's GPS, it would have been a short walk. Enoch adjusted his life and aligned his will with God's. Perhaps after a particularly long walk, God said to His friend, "Enoch, we're closer to My house than we are to yours, why don't you come home with Me?"
If such a close walk with God was possible in the dawn of human history, before the triumph of the cross, how much more possible should it be now with the Bible as a lamp to our feet and a light to our path and the Holy Spirit as our constant companion and guide? God may not take us straight to heaven, like Enoch, but in order to make it to heaven, the Bible encourages us to "trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make your paths straight" (Proverbs 3:5-6). Want to land on the shores of heaven? Align your life with the coordinates of God's Word and keep in step with the Spirit of truth and you will arrive at the place Jesus promised to prepare for those who love Him.
