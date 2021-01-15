A potter's wheel is an apparatus used in the shaping of ceramic ware. Whether powered by foot or electricity, the wheel upon which pliable clay is set turns around and around allowing an accomplished potter to fashion the earthy material into a striking vase or another instrument of beauty. I had the experience of operating a potter’s wheel years ago as part of an art class. I recall it took a bit of trial and error to achieve a modicum of success. If you’ve ever had a similar experience you are keenly aware that the outcome one hopes to achieve often involves having to stop the wheel, reset the clay, and restart the wheel multiple times hoping the emerging item will, eventually, form as desired.
At times, life seems to function much like a spinning wheel along with the unwieldy clay that sits atop. One starts with good intentions as they tackle some aspect of life anticipating a positive outcome. Yet, as happens, there is difficulty in shaping the clay. Pressing forward, the mound of clay is reset and the wheel restarted. Optimistic aspirations again ensue. Suddenly the clay once more collapses or breaks apart causing one to reflect on whether favorable results are even possible.
There is a strong possibility most Christians will experience frustration and weariness at times due to the steep hills in life they must climb. I can attest to such feelings. Like a novice working the unforgiving clay on a potter’s wheel, certain moments in life seem overly challenging. I imagine a goodly number of folks undergoing stressful pressures might echo the pained words of David, a man of God whose life is chronicled in the Old Testament of the Holy Bible and who experienced periods of anguish. In the book of Psalms, David asks; “How long, O Lord? Will you forget me forever? How long will you hide your face from me? How long must I take counsel in my soul and have sorrow in my heart all the day? How long shall my enemy be exalted over me?‘ (Psalm 13:1-2, ESV).
One of my favorite speakers and authors is Tony Evans of Kingdom Life Devotionals. In a recent devotion, Pastor Evans is quoted as saying that in life’s challenges; “We focus more on the problem than on the face of Jesus. Never focus on the storm. The storm cannot save you. Always look at the One who holds the power over the storm.‘ As you ponder how you might handle ongoing challenges and achieve yearning desires, perhaps you need to let go of the wheel and ask the expert potter, Jesus Christ, to shape the clay. He knows your needs and His outcomes are perfect. He may not respond in the manner nor time desired. However, He assures us He will respond, for His Word tells us: “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.‘ (Isaiah 41:10, ESV).
As David learned, God did not forsake him. Nor, has God abandoned you. Turn your eyes towards Him. Let God be the Potter who shapes your life.
