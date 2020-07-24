My hope is built on nothing less than Jesus' blood and righteousness. I dare not trust the sweetest frame but wholly lean on Jesus name. (Edward Mote, 1834.)
One of my favorite words is hope. I realize the term has different connotations for many people and is tossed about in a variety of ways. The expression is frequently linked to one's circumstances in life, that being something a person wishes to protect or modify. For instance, I have a friend who's been unemployed for many months. He's been actively responding to job notices and sending out resumes. He tells me he hopes to land a job soon. I'm aware of a relatively young wife and mother who has been diagnosed with a devastating health problem. She hopes her life will be spared so that she can remain with her family whom she cherishes dearly. Different situations for each, but all-embracing hope. Likely, those reading this column have rallied around hope at some point in their lives. It seems most people have.
To have hope is to desire an outcome that one believes will enhance their life. For some, the desired outcomes are probably better qualified as improbable wish lists. For me, hope offers optimistic anticipation or expectation that positive results lie ahead. Results that God wants me to achieve. Having hope has made difficult situations more bearable. As with myself, I'm aware that hope can motivate people to initiate actions that may bring about the desired change in their lives.
I've encountered a fair number of people stating their hope has run out and that life has become a composite of random events, some good but mostly bad. Others claim that hope is more or less an empty term. While they may casually employ the expression, they opine that their state of affairs results from arbitrary factors such as fate, chance, accidental happenings, or other unpredictable causes. Sadly, the concept of hope eludes them.
The well-known African American minister and activist, Martin Luther King, once stated that "Even in the inevitable moments when all seems hopeless, men know that without hope they cannot really live, and in agonizing desperation, they cry for the bread of hope." I believe Reverend King's words continue to ring true. Hope is the underpinning that sustains us.
For those that have lost hope or claim that hope is simply a matter of chance, I ask them to seek God's Word on the matter of hope. His Word offers the foundation for hope. Throughout the Holy Bible, God provides numerous assurances of His love, protection, and desire to instill within each of us a future of hope for this life and the one to come. Jeremiah 29:11 (NIV) tells us "For I know the plans I have for you,‘ declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.‘ Job 11:18 (NIV) says "You will be secure because there is hope; you will look about you and take your rest in safety. Romans 5:5 (NIV) declares "And hope does not put us to shame, because God’s love has been poured out into our hearts through the Holy Spirit, who has been given to us."
His Word tells us, God wants you to dream for the future. He wants to replace hopelessness with joy. He wants to exchange anxiety for faith. He wants to replace insecurity with confidence. He wants you to have hope for this life and the one He promises. If you've lost hope or don't believe that hope exists, take a chance and ask God to add it to your life. If you do, I'm confident hope will become a favorite word of yours as well.
